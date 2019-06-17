Tiffany Haddish Will Not Perform in Atlanta Due to Abortion Ban: 'I Cannot in Good Faith' Do It

Tiffany Haddish is the latest celebrity to stand up to Georgia’s controversial abortion ban.

The Girls Trip actor, also a stand-up comedian, announced she will postpone an upcoming show in Atlanta until the state overturns the band.

“After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta,” Haddish, 39, said in a statement. “I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there.”

Haddish was set to perform at the Fox Theatre on June 22. A rep for the theater told CNN it would offer refunds to ticket-holders.

Before Governor Brian Kemp signed the ban on abortions after six weeks, Alyssa Milano wrote a letter vowing not to film in the state — a popular site for movie shoots — if it passed. Dozens of actors, including Amy Schumer, Christina Applegate and Alec Baldwin, have also signed the letter.

“We want to stay in Georgia,” the letter reads. “But we will not do so silently, and we will do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women if H.B. 481 becomes law.”

Days after Kemp signed the bill, which goes into effect in 2020, small production companies began to announce they would stop filming in Georgia. Netflix later joined as the first major Hollywood studio to oppose the ban.

“We will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court,” chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

Other filmmakers fighting the ban include J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele, who both announced they would donate 100 percent of proceeds from their Georgia shoot for the HBO drama Lovecraft Country to two organizations: the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Action, Stacey Abrams’ fair elections organization.

Last year, film and TV shoots spent over $2.7 billion in the state, according to the governor’s office.