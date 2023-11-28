Tiffany Haddish DUI: Comedian says she will get help after driving under influence arrest

Tiffany Haddish had been performing in Los Angeles a day before her arrest

Tiffany Haddish has said she is "going to get some help" after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Girls Trip actress and comedian was detained by Beverly Hills police on Friday after she appeared to be slumped in her vehicle with the engine running.

"This will never happen again," the 43-year-old said speaking to showbiz outlet Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries."

Entertainment Tonight said Tiffany explained her car, a Tesla, had self-parked when she fell asleep but it was blocking part of the street. She thanked the police for how they handled the situation.

Video obtained by outlet TMZ appeared to show Tiffany being walked into a police car in handcuffs.

The day before, the Grammy and Primetime Emmy Award winner had been performing at a free community Thanksgiving feast in Los Angeles.

A representative for Tiffany has been contacted.

The actor was previously arrested for driving under the influence in Peachtree City, Georgia in 2022.

Tiffany found her breakout role in 2017 comedy movie Girls Trip, starring alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah.

In 2018, Tiffany won an Emmy for her appearance on Saturday Night Live and a best comedy album Grammy in 2021 for her special Black Mitzvah.