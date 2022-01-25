Tiffany Haddish addresses DUI arrest: 'We're going to work it out'

Tiffany Haddish has broken her silence about her recent DUI arrest. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tiffany Haddish is speaking out about her DUI arrest.

The Bad Trip actress and comedian, 42, appeared on Monday's Tonight Show and host Jimmy Fallon asked about her Jan. 14 arrest at the top of the show. She addressed the serious situation with her trademark humor, making for an awkward exchange.

Noting the appearance had been booked "months" ago, Fallon told Haddish that as her friend he wouldn't have been upset if she canceled. "But you were like, 'No, I'm a pro. I'm gonna come on.'" He gave her the chance to discuss what happened.

"Well, I can say this, Jimmy," Haddish replied. "I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man," in the wake of her breakup with Common last year. "A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four... in uniform."

She added, "I wasn't expecting it," as Fallon laughed.

Haddish went on to say, "Now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out."

She then quipped, "I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better."

Jokes aside, Haddish went on to say she had been processing a lot of grief, pointing to the deaths of her grandmother, who raised her, and friend Bob Saget.

Tiffany Haddish's mug shot after her Jan. 14 arrest in Georgia. (Credit: Fayette County Jail)

"One of our mutual friends, Bob Saget, who was like a big mentor to me, a big brother, father figure — he meant a lot to me," Haddish said. "He was the first white man to ever tell me, 'Just be yourself. Just be who you are, Tiffany.'"

She continued, "Then my grandmother passed away. She saved my life. That's my heart. She was like my soulmate. It's been really hard to process this grief."

Fallon said it took guts to come on the show, adding, "We're comedians. We have to make each other laugh."

Haddish said she hopes to channel her negative experience and make her next special about grief.

Haddish was pulled over in Peachtree City, Ga., outside Atlanta, by officers responding to a call about a driver asleep behind the wheel on a highway. Officers said they saw a 2021 Ford Explorer matching the caller's description and stopped Haddish as she pulled into the yard of a residence. She was booked at Fayette County Jail, smiled in her mug shot and was released after posting $1,666 bond.