Tiffany Haddish Discussed Her Sobriety After Her Second DUI Arrest

BuzzFeed
·3 min read

Tiffany Haddish opened up about her second DUI arrest and how it caused her to change her lifestyle.

Tiffany Haddish in a strapless outfit at an event
Dia Dipasupil / WireImage,

According to the Guardian, she was arrested last November in LA after she was found in her car "appearing to be slumped over the steering wheel." She had just appeared at a holiday event at the Laugh Factory earlier in the evening.

Tiffany Haddish in a glittery gown smiling over her shoulder against a sparkling backdrop

While appearing on The Conversation podcast with Amanda de Cadnet, Tiffany reflected on the arrest, revealing that she's now over two months sober.

Tiffany Haddish answering questions at an event, wearing a black sports jacket with emblem
Christian Petersen / Getty Images

"I haven't drank any alcohol, smoked any weed or anything in, like, 72 days," she told the host.

Tiffany Haddish wearing a sparkly sleeveless top, speaking into a microphone during a radio show interview
Noam Galai / Getty Images

"It's not hard. It's not that hard 'cause it wasn't really, like, my main thing anyways," she added.

Tiffany Haddish smiling in a white blazer with heart-shaped earrings
Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Lorna Johnson

Regarding why she chose to stop drinking and smoking, Tiffany said it's because she's "being obedient to the law."

Woman with short hair wearing a metallic collar necklace and a sheer top at an event
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

"It was court-mandated," she explained. "You know, two years I've been waiting for my hearing in Georgia, and what happened in L.A. triggered Georgia, and they're like, 'OK, we want you to do driving alcohol tests.' And I'm like, 'Cool.'"

Tiffany Haddish poses in a black sequined dress with short blonde hair at an event
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

"And so I'm doing them, and there's no problem," Tiffany explained. "Like, I've been passing every single one because I haven't been participating. I wasn't participating much in the first place, because I was only smoking weed on my period, because it was so painful."

Tiffany Haddish poses in a white dress with red straps at an event

While she hasn't ruled out alcohol forever, she said she's "definitely not going to be drinking any time soon."

Tiffany Haddish in a graphic blue and white suit, smiling on the red carpet
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

"I've got a few reasons why I might have a drink. I win an Oscar, gonna have gonna have a shot of vodka for that. If one of my family members die, I'm going to have a shot of vodka for that. Not a whole bunch, just a shot. If I get engaged to be married, I'm going to get shit-faced drunk one night just so he could see my full crazy," she explained. "But that'll be it."

Woman with short hair smiling over her shoulder, wearing a sleeveless top and earrings

Tiffany also claimed in the interview that she was simply "driving exhausted" at the time of her arrest. She said she would have fought the charges, but she was too stressed out.

Axelle / FilmMagic

Listen to the full episode here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.