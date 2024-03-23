Tiffany Haddish Discussed Her Sobriety After Her Second DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish opened up about her second DUI arrest and how it caused her to change her lifestyle.

According to the Guardian, she was arrested last November in LA after she was found in her car "appearing to be slumped over the steering wheel." She had just appeared at a holiday event at the Laugh Factory earlier in the evening.

Ultimately, Tiffany received a year of probation and was ordered to complete a driver's education program after pleading no contest to a reduced charge, per the Los Angeles Times. It was the second time she was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence — the first being in 2022 after police responded to a call about a driver asleep at the wheel in Georgia. Mike Coppola / Getty Images for MTV

While appearing on The Conversation podcast with Amanda de Cadnet, Tiffany reflected on the arrest, revealing that she's now over two months sober.

"I haven't drank any alcohol, smoked any weed or anything in, like, 72 days," she told the host.

"It's not hard. It's not that hard 'cause it wasn't really, like, my main thing anyways," she added.

Regarding why she chose to stop drinking and smoking, Tiffany said it's because she's "being obedient to the law."

"It was court-mandated," she explained. "You know, two years I've been waiting for my hearing in Georgia, and what happened in L.A. triggered Georgia, and they're like, 'OK, we want you to do driving alcohol tests.' And I'm like, 'Cool.'"

"And so I'm doing them, and there's no problem," Tiffany explained. "Like, I've been passing every single one because I haven't been participating. I wasn't participating much in the first place, because I was only smoking weed on my period, because it was so painful."

Tiffany previously shared she has endometriosis, which can cause painful periods. Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

While she hasn't ruled out alcohol forever, she said she's "definitely not going to be drinking any time soon."

"I've got a few reasons why I might have a drink. I win an Oscar, gonna have gonna have a shot of vodka for that. If one of my family members die, I'm going to have a shot of vodka for that. Not a whole bunch, just a shot. If I get engaged to be married, I'm going to get shit-faced drunk one night just so he could see my full crazy," she explained. "But that'll be it."

Tiffany also claimed in the interview that she was simply "driving exhausted" at the time of her arrest. She said she would have fought the charges, but she was too stressed out. Axelle / FilmMagic

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here .