Tiffany Haddish Arrested In Beverly Hills After Reportedly Falling Asleep At The Wheel

Comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested by Beverly Hills police early this morning after she reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel of her stopped car on Beverly Drive.

According to TMZ, which posted video of a handcuffed Haddish being placed into the backseat of a police cruiser, the comedian was not involved in an accident but was found by officers at around 5:45 a.m. slumped over the wheel of her car. The engine of the vehicle was still running.

Deadline has reached out to police officials and reps for Haddish. TMZ says Haddish faces likely DUI charges today.

Haddish had performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood Thursday evening for the venue’s annual free Thanksgiving community feast and show.

Last year, Haddish was arrested In a similar incident in Atlanta, with Peachtree City police saying she had fallen asleep at the wheel. She was charged with DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, and a trial is scheduled for next month.

