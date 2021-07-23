Tiffani Thiessen, Lark Voorhies, and Elizabeth Berkley Pose in Saved by the Bell Throwback Pic

Tiffani Thiessen is taking a stroll down memory lane!

On Thursday, the actress shared the ultimate throwback photo from her Saved by the Bell days. The snap features herself, Lark Voorhies, and Elizabeth Berkley posing for the camera in eclectic hats.

"We should have formed a band. Wait…😜" Thiessen captioned the post, referencing the trio's iconic girl group, Hot Sundae.

Fans of the show will remember the pop groups hits, including "Go For It!" and their cover of The Pointer Sisters' "I'm So Excited."

Thiessen, Voorhies, and Berkley all recently reprised their respective roles as Kelly Kapowski, Lisa Turtle, and Jessie Spano from the NBC sitcom for the Saved by the Bell revival series that launched on Peacock in November.

Season 2 of the reimagining is currently in production.

In June, Berkeley, 46, shared a photo of her on-set reunion with Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

In the shot, Gosselaar, 47, showed off Zack Morris' trademark blonde hair as he happily posed next to Berkley and Lopez, 47 — who is back again as A.C. Slater.

"These two….#friendsforever!! #grateful #friends #love #family 🙏🏼❤️," Berkley wrote on her Instagram, prompting Lopez to reply in the comments section, "Bellini time!"

The actress also reposted the picture to her Instagram Story, writing in the caption, "Today at work... 🥰."

Elizabeth Berkley

Elizabeth Berkley/Instagram

Berkley recently spoke to PEOPLE about season 2 of the Saved by the Bell reboot, sharing that there are "fun twists" in store for viewers.

"There are fun twists and plot twists in storylines for us that I think people are going to really have fun with, whether it's Easter eggs that are embedded in the show — that just hearkens back to the original — or in new connections," Berkley said, adding that there may be a storyline between herself and Lopez.

"I don't want to give anything away, but Slater and Jessie have possibly some sparks," she teased.

The new iteration of Saved by the Bell follows present-day Bayside High students — played by Josie Totah, Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Haskiri Velazquez and Alycia Pascual-Pena, among others — with Berkley and Lopez's characters as staffers at the school.

"It's a very special thing we share," Berkley told PEOPLE of her original Saved by the Bell costars in November. "It's touching to have all these years of people that you care about and that you're rooting for. To be on those same sets with those faces I know and love so well feels like coming home."