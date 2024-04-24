Tickets on sale for Island Magic Luau & Show

LA GRANDE — Island Magic Luau & Show, an event celebrating Pacific Island culture will be conducted Saturday, May 18, at Eastern Oregon University.

It will start at 5 p.m. with a dinner at the Hoke Union Building followed by a show at 7 p.m. at McKenzie Theater.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for veterans, children 12 and under and senior citizens. Tickets are available in La Grande at JaxDog Cafe & Books, 1305 Adams Ave.; Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave.; Real Deals, 1108 Adams Ave., and at the Multicultural Center at EOU’s Hoke Union Building.

For more information send an email to navigators-group@eou.edu.