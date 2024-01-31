Tickets available for Neighbors of Hope’s Comedy Night at Tecumseh Center for the Arts

TECUMSEH — Neighbors of Hope will bring the laughs in February as the local organization hosts its fourth annual Comedy Night fundraiser featuring ventriloquist and musician Taylor Mason.

Tickets for the show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Tecumseh Center for the Arts are available online at thetca.org or by visiting during regular box office hours, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at 400 N. Maumee St., Tecumseh. All seats are $30.

Neighbors of Hope's Comedy Night fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Tecumseh Center for the Arts will feature comedian Taylor Mason.

Mason combines comedy, ventriloquism and music to provide entertainment for everything from tailored corporate presentations and commercials to Carnegie Hall, Second City, churches and Disney cruises, a news release from Neighbors of Hope said. All of the proceeds from this family-friendly event will help fund the ministries of Neighbors of Hope.

Comedian Taylor Mason will perform Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Tecumseh Center for the Arts for Neighbors of Hope's Comedy Night fundraiser.

“I am very excited to have Taylor Mason back with us for our annual Comedy Night fundraising event,” Steven Palmer, executive director of Neighbors of Hope, said in the release. “Not only is Taylor a gifted ventriloquist and musician, and he blends those gifts in with his clean and hilarious comedy, he engages with the audience in a very personable way. I hope families will join us for this fun evening with Taylor and help us raise money to bring hope to the addicted, homeless and hungry right here in Lenawee County.”

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

Neighbors of Hope is based in Adrian and strives to bring hope to those in need “through a suite of Christ-centered programs,” according to neighborsofhope.com. The nonprofit can be contacted by calling 517-265-4019.

Also at the TCA

On Friday, Feb. 2, the TCA welcomes Charlotte Blake Alston, a master storyteller, narrator and librettist. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $33 and are available online at thetca.org or by visiting during regular box office hours, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Charlotte Blake Alston

For over 30 years Alston has graced stages in venues including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Smithsonian Institution, the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, and at regional, national, and international storytelling festivals, a news release said. She has been a featured artist at presidential inaugural festivities in Washington, D.C., and the Pennsylvania gubernatorial children’s inaugural celebrations in Harrisburg.

Alston has received numerous honors including the prestigious Pew Fellowship in the Arts. She was selected as Philadelphia Magazine’s “Best of Philly” and was the recipient of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Artist of the Year Award (The Hazlett Memorial Award), which recognizes individual artists “for excellence in the Commonwealth.” She holds two honorary doctorate degrees and received the Circle of Excellence Award from the National Storytelling Association.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Tickets available for Neighbors of Hope’s Comedy Night