Tia Mowry Shares 1 Tip She’d Give Women Stuck In Failing Relationships

Tia Mowry recently shared some words of encouragement to other women ready to start new chapters in their lives.

During an appearance on “Chris GQ Perry” on YouTube last week, the “Family Reunion” actor was asked to share advice she’d give to a woman struggling to leave a relationship that’s not working out.

“I think what I would say to her is No. 1 focus on self-love,” Mowry responded. “Meaning, really look deep into yourself and really get to know yourself, understand yourself. And a lot of that happens in some sort of isolation.”

Tia Mowry at the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. The actor recently shared relationship advice during an appearance on a popular YouTube channel.

Women sometimes struggle to leave toxic relationships because “they don’t love themselves,” she later added.

“They love that person more than they love themselves,” she said. “When you love — truly, truly love yourself — you start to understand self-worth, self-value and what it is that you deserve.”

Mowry has spoken openly about the dissolution of her marriage to her ex-husband, fellow actor Cory Hardrict. She announced her split from Hardrict on Instagram in October 2022 after 14 years of marriage and over 20 years as a couple. They share two kids: a son, Cree, 12, and a daughter Cairo, 5. Their divorce was finalized in April, according to People.

The actor told HelloBeautiful in June that her children had partly inspired her decision to get a divorce because she wanted her kids to see “their mother walk in truth.”

“I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision,” she said at the time.

In August, Mowry opened up about her experience entering the dating world after divorce, saying in an Instagram post that she was “nervous and terrified” to date again.

“Even though I’m in my [40s], I feel so inexperienced!” she wrote. “And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me!”

She added, “So if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!”

