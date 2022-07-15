Tia Carrere looks back at the “most dangerous stunt” in 'True Lies' with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Tia Carrere looks back at the “most dangerous stunt” she had to do in True Lies with Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Tia Carrere looks back at the “most dangerous stunt” she had to do in True Lies with Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The singer has started rehearsals for her role in the upcoming Wicked movie.
Jane Lynch said she's happy that Michele will get to star in "Funny Girl" on Broadway "in real life ... and not just on 'Glee.'"
The death of the Filipino lawyer who was shot while on his way to an airport in Philadelphia last month may have been a case of “mistaken identity.” Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez reiterated New York Consul General Elmer Cato’s previous statement during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum on Wednesday. “The latest is I think they’ve already identified or I’m not sure if they’ve already apprehended the suspect, [but] that was a case of mistaken identity,” Romualdez said.
A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Chris Rock and Lake Bell, who were snapped in Croatia together Tuesday, "have been seeing each other for a few weeks"
I visited Dolly Parton's Tennessee theme park for the first time. Dollywood had surprisingly steep hills and didn't play many Dolly Parton songs.
Democrats' likely last chance to pass meaningful legislation to address the crisis just went up in smoke. Everyone will pay the price.
Is it illegal to work out naked? Chris Meloni, of “Law and Order” fame, would say no. At least, that’s according to his recent Peloton ad, which features the 61-year-old actor baring it all in a series of fitness positions. “Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” Meloni says at the […]
Casey LaCaze-Lachney and her attorney met with the Winnfield police chief to discuss the indecent exposure citation she received in June.
The new Ioniq 6 is the second Ioniq EV from Hyundai, and thanks in part to its efficient design, it can do 380 miles on a single charge.
The commercial was created by Ryan Reynolds’ marketing company Maximum Effort
Gwen Stefani received backlash over her new “Light My Fire" music video. The singer was accused of cultural appropriation for her dreadlocks and an outfit resembling the Jamaican flag.
At least one newborn died in June after contracting a dangerous form of parechovirus, and the CDC says it is circulating in "multiple states."
White House officials seemed surprised Trump was plotting to do "something illegal with weirdos," the MSNBC anchor observed. "Of course he was!"
Grocery prices have increased by 1% or more for six consecutive months. It’s the first time that’s happened since 1952.
STORY: U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner's lawyers have told a Russian court she was prescribed medical cannabis in the United States for a chronic injury.That's according to a Reuters journalist at the courtroom on Friday (July 15) .The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star's defense team submitted documents arguing she "inadvertently" brought the vape cartridges into Russia - and had a permit issued in the state of Arizona for use of the drug.Charge d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Elizabeth Rood, spoke after the fourth hearing in the trial."I won't go into details about the proceedings, but I only say that in hearings yesterday and today what became very clear is the tremendous amount of respect and admiration both in the U.S. and here in Russia, where Miss Griner was playing basketball for seven years - not only for her professional achievements but for character and integrity. And I will emphasise again the commitment of the United States government at the very highest levels to bring home safely Brittney Griner and all U.S. citizens wrongfully detained."Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil.She has pleaded guilty to drugs charges, which carry a prison sentence of up to ten years.Griner has said she did not intend to break the law, and U.S. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. is doing everything it can to secure her release.The Kremlin has downplayed the idea of a prisoner exchange, saying it is premature to discuss the possibility of swapping Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, for a Russian imprisoned in the United States.Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury in the United States, was scheduled to play for Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg in the off-season - a common move for WNBA players.
Hackers have learned how to intercept and record command codes sent from Honda key fobs to vehicles and use them later on to open or start cars.
The 45-year-old WWE United States Champion represents one of a crew of performers representing a new vanguard of veteran pro wrestling superstars
Last week, reports circulated as photos of Armie Hammer surfaced on social media and in the tabloids. The photos in question appeared to showcase the actor — who was all but ousted from Hollywood after being hit with a series of sexual abuse allegations — working at a hotel resort in the Cayman Islands. Initially, […]
Steve Martin and Martin Short share details of their 36-year-long friendship. The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ costars are up competing for an Emmy Award.
Netflix has tons of titles across different genres, and if you're looking for some queer representation, they've got that too. Here are the best lesbian movies on Netflix.