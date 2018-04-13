Thrilling new 'Incredibles 2' trailer explodes online

It’s hard to remember now, but the first Incredibles movie landed in the days before every other release was a superhero film. With the original out four years before the first Iron Man, the sequel could potentially struggle to stand out from the caped crowd. But, going by the latest trailer from Disney / Pixar, the Parr family have stepped up their game to compete.

Incredibles 2‘s latest action-packed trailer has everything you want from a superhero film – it elaborates on the strong double-plot (Elastigirl goes out to work to provide for her family / improve the public perception of superheroes, Mr Incredible is tasked with being a house-husband) while busting out some astonishing set-pieces.

Oh, and it also introduces the film’s villain, who appears to be called Screen Slaver. We wonder if businessman Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk) has anything to do with him?

Add in what looks like an extended supporting role for Samuel L Jackson’s Frozone, some genuinely laugh-out-loud moments centred around baby Jack-Jack’s developing powers, and we’re suddenly as excited about this movie as we are about Infinity War.

Incredibles 2 hits UK cinemas on 13 July.

Though perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised at how good it looks – the original film was a huge hit, grossing $261.4 million domestically and winning the Best Animated Feature Oscar – and it’s not as though this is a rushed sequel, the same team that made the first film have taken their time (14 years!) to follow it up, so we’re in for what looks to be a superpowered treat when the film’s released in the UK in July.

Let’s hope Disney / Pixar steps up the marketing push when Infinity War is in cinemas, and they’re not competing with themselves, as we haven’t seen much from a film that’s out so soon.

Here’s the official synopsis: Elastigirl springs into action to save the day, while Mr. Incredible faces his greatest challenge yet — taking care of the problems of his three children.

Incredibles 2 is released in the UK on 13 July.





