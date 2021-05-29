Three more accusers claim abuse by rapper T.I. and wife Tiny; lawyer calls claims 'not credible'

Amy Haneline
·4 min read

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris are denouncing allegations against them after three more accusers have come forward with abuse claims against the couple.

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who is already representing 11 other accusers, has retained three more accusers seeking a criminal investigation into T.I. (real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.), Tameka "Tiny" Harris and their associates, a representative for the lawyer confirmed to USA TODAY.

The latest claims include drugging, sex trafficking and rape. None of the accusers has shared their names.

Steve Sadow, counsel for the couple, called the new allegations "scurrilous" in a statement to USA TODAY, asking for the accusers "to reveal themselves publicly."

"By hiding behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: Stop trying to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system, and let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations."

One of the most jarring claims comes from a woman who details an encounter with the couple in Miami when she was 20 years old. She says that T.I. forced her to swallow a pill and to take a powdered substance, which drugged her. She alleges Tiny then proceeded to engage in sexual intercourse and she could not consent. 

More: LAPD opens investigation of T.I., wife Tiny Harris after allegations of drugging, sexual assault

Another woman, also 20 at the time, claims she was drugged and raped by T.I. and one of his male friends, again in Miami, in May of 2010. Blackburn says he has received medical records for the victim.

The third accuser says she was sex trafficked in Nevada, California and Florida by the couple.

Rapper T.I. and wife Tameka
Rapper T.I. and wife Tameka

Previous: Rapper T.I., wife Tiny issue denial after multiple accusers come forward with abuse, rape claims

More: Woody Allen addresses Dylan Farrow sexual abuse allegations in rare interview: 'So preposterous'

Last month, Blackburn said he was representing 11 people who allege "forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation in at least two states, including California and Georgia" against the Harrises, as well as members of their inner circle. Blackburn said he has also been in contact with witnesses of the alleged abuse. 

"These criminal allegations span over 15 years of methodical, sadistic abuse against women in various venues throughout the country," reads a release from Blackburn provided to USA TODAY on March 1. "These individual claims paint eerily consistent allegations of women prior to or upon immediately entering (the Harrises') home, hotel, or tour bus (who) were coerced by Tiny to ingest drugs or unknowingly administered drugs to impair the victims' ability to consent to subsequent vile sexual acts."

T.I. and Tiny denied those allegations through Sadow. 

"Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations," he said. "We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming. These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media. The Harrises implore everyone not to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”

Blackburn sent criminal referrals to U.S. and state attorneys in Georgia and California, as well as the Los Angeles District Attorney Office, requesting criminal probes, the release noted. A representative for the Georgia Attorney General's office confirmed they had received the request but declined further comment. USA TODAY has also reached out to the California Attorney General's office. 

Separately, Blackburn is representing a woman who says she has a 10-year history with the couple and is alleging T.I. held a gun to her head after an altercation with his assistant. Sabrina Peterson is suing the couple for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress among other things. She previously took her allegations to social media, leading other women to come forward to Blackburn. T.I. denied her allegations on his social accounts. 

In January, T.I. addressed the accusations against him and his wife on social media. 

"Whatever we ever have done, has been done with consensual adults. … We ain't never forced nobody, we ain't never drugged nobody against their will, we ain't never held nobody against their will, we ain't never made nobody do anything," T.I. said in an eight-minute long video statement shared on Instagram. "I ain't never raped nobody, never raped nobody."

Contributing: Rasha Ali, Hannah Yasharoff

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: T.I. and Tiny allegations: More accusers claim abuse from the couple

Recommended Stories

  • Blueberries on your balcony: your guide to growing fruit in pots

    You can grow fruit on your balcony or other small space, as long as you choose the right varieties, keep them well-watered and fed and plant them in the right containers, with plenty of sun.

  • A California cafe owner is charging customers a $5 fee if they wear a face mask or are 'caught bragging' about getting vaccinated

    The cafe owner previously offered a 50% discount for customers who threw their masks away, NBC News reported.

  • Jordyn Woods Shows Us How to Wear Mid-Calf Boots in Casual-Chic Dinner Ensemble

    Neon accents elevate this cool boot trend.

  • Cash Gernon Kidnap Suspect Tried to Snatch Another Child in February: Cops Say

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Dallas County Police DepartmentIn a shocking twist, the Dallas teenager accused in the fatal kidnapping of 4-year-old Cash Gernon has been charged with trying to abduct another sleeping child months earlier.According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KTXA, the girl's grandfather caught Darriynn Brown rifling through his closets in February and demanded he leave.Brown allegedly came back and forced his way in, allegedly punching the homeowner in the face—then made his way into the living room, where the man’s 2-year-old granddaughter was sleeping, and grabbed her. As he tried to leave, the grandfather managed to pry the child from Brown’s grasp, the affidavit says. Brown then punched the man in the face a second time before fleeing.Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving KidsTwo weeks later, the man was shopping at Walmart when he bumped into Brown, who approached him and said “he was sorry for breaking into his house and trying to take his grandchild,” the TV station reported.The grandfather opted not to press charges at the time but changed his mind after Brown was named as the suspect in the death of Cash, who was snatched from his bed on May 15 and found stabbed to death on the street.Brown has only been charged with kidnapping and burglary in connection with Cash’s abduction while authorities wait for the results of forensic tests.His mother has claimed he is being framed, although the woman who was taking care of Cash and his twin, Carter, identified Brown as the person captured on a baby monitor video creeping onto the bedroom, lifting up the slumbering boy, and leaving with him.Police have not released a motive for the kidnapping and slaying.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • All About Megan Thee Stallion's New Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Who Attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards With Her

    Megan's boyfriend was supportive from afar on Grammys night.

  • Doubling Down with the Derricos : Mom of 14 Karen Opens Up About Why She's a Breastfeeding Advocate

    "I found out how so many people in my community don't do it. And I just want to remove that stigma of sexualizing it and making it where it's uncomfortable," Karen Derrico tells PEOPLE

  • Texans’ Brandin Cooks says WR Nico Collins ‘doesn’t look like no rooke to me’

    Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks says that third-round receiver Nico Collins from Michigan does not have the demeanor or bearing of a rookie.

  • Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant splits from ex-husband Jamal Bryant

    It looks like Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is no longer trying to rekindle her romance with her ex-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, along with her RHOP co-star and best friend Robyn Dixon, Bryant revealed that she and her ex have called it quits during the pandemic. As host Angela Yee began to ask her how things were going with her revived relationship with Jamal Bryant, whom Gizelle divorced in 2009 over infidelity, the reality star interjected to reveal there’s been a “plot twist” since RHOP fans last saw their love story play out on television.

  • Bill Maher slams celebrities Jenner, McConaughey as having 'malignant narcissism' for seeking jump into politics

    "Someone must explain why celebrities running for office is a recurring nightmare we cannot seem to shake," Maher said on his Friday night HBO show.

  • Usher expecting baby No. 4 with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

    At the time of Usher and Goicoechea’s first child’s birth, he said his two sons were excited about becoming big brothers. R&B star Usher is expecting a second child with his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea. The 42-year-old singer and Goicoechea are parents to an eight-month-old daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond, and he has two sons from his previous marriage to Tameka Foster Raymond.

  • 50 Cent supports Vivica A. Fox, not ‘bothered’ by ‘love of my life’ comment

    In a new interview, 50 Cent supports Vivica A. Fox, saying he is “not bothered” by the actress calling him “the love of her life” earlier this week. As theGrio previously reported, Fox opened up this week on her past relationship with 50 Cent, going so far as to call the rapper “the love of her life.”

  • House reintroduces bill to decriminalize cannabis, create social equity programs

    “The whole intention and vision behind this bill is that it would repair past harms of drug prohibition,” said Maritza Perez, the Drug Policy Alliance's Office of National Affairs director.

  • Airbnb has extended its 'party ban' until the end of the summer

    Airbnb said it "will not tolerate behavior that disrupts neighborhoods or violates the trust of our Host community."

  • Republican feud: Donald Trump goes after Paul Ryan for going after him

    In a statement, Trump attacked the former House Speaker for saying at the Ronald Reagan library that the GOP should move past the former president.

  • Sophie Turner Just Got New Bangs

    "Ya gal's bang'd up."

  • Shock double-dip recession rocks Macron

    Emmanuel Macron’s beleaguered presidency suffered another blow on Friday as France tipped into a shock double-dip recession. The French economy shrank by 0.1pc in the first three months of 2021, surprising forecasters who had expected growth of 0.4pc. This decline was driven by an unusually sharp slump in construction and marks a second successive quarter of falls after a 1.5pc hit to GDP before Christmas, tipping France into a formal double-dip recession. It will pile further pressure on Mr Macron, who faced a deluge of criticism earlier this year for resisting a new lockdown as the nation’s health system faced collapse. The self-styled ‘Jupiterian’ President is fighting to keep his job in elections next year as right-wing leader Marine Le Pen eyes the Elysee Palace. The UK avoided a similar fate over the same period despite a tougher and more extensive lockdown from January and restrictions in November.

  • T.D. Jakes on the power of effective communication

    Bishop Jakes joins us with a message of faith and hope as he discusses his new book, “Don’t Drop The Mic: The Power of Your Words Can Change the World.”

  • Prince Lebanese Grill founder Francis Kobty dies as Arlington family, fans mourn loss

    The 63-year-old restaurateur died in his sleep May 25, according to the eatery’s Facebook page.

  • A year after George Floyd’s murder, corporate promises haven’t made Minneapolis more equal

    While some corporate initiatives have produced programmatic results, most have not moved the needle for Black and brown people.

  • Police investigating homicide at Raleigh cemetery, NC State police say

    The university said Friday night that Raleigh police had reported a homicide at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.