Three Days Of The Condor

As promised last week, Salesforce announced the replacement today for Slack CEO Lidiane Jones, who stepped down last week after 10 months on the job to become CEO at dating app Bumble. In a post on X (the social platform formerly known as Twitter) this morning, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announced that Denise Dresser, a long-time Salesforce employee with loads of executive experience would be filling the role.