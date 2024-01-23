Three Chiefs Fans Found Dead In Backyard Of Friend’s Home After Watch Party

Three Kansas City Chiefs fans were found dead in their friend's backyard after the owner of the home hosted a watch party for the Chiefs vs Chargers game.

On January 7, the Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers, a game in which the Chiefs won 13-12. Jordan Willis hosted a watch party for his friends in his Kansas City home, on a day when the high was 41°F and the low was 32°F.

Chiefs Fans Found Dead After Friend's Watch Party

Following the Chiefs' win on January 7, Willis claims he went to bed but told his friends they could hang around if they pleased.

It wasn't until January 9, two days later, when the fiancée of one of the men came looking for him, that the bodies were discovered. After her fiancée never came home, she went to the friend's home and broke into the house. That is when she found him on the back porch.

When the police arrived, Willis opened the door wearing nothing but his underwear and holding an empty glass of wine. After they entered the home, they discovered two other bodies in the backyard.

Willis claims he didn't know his friends' bodies were in his backyard, however, he also claims his friends "froze to death."

The three friends were identified as David Harrington, Ricky Johnson, and Clayton McGeeney. The victims' families are demanding answers as they state Willis's story "doesn't add up."

“Just the thought of him dying and them him sitting outside in the cold for two days,” Caleb McGeeney, the cousin of one of the deceased said, per FOX. “It’s extremely devastating, the whole family is messed up. He was such a good person.”

When speaking to the story from Willis, McGeenery says, “It’s got a lot of holes in it, like last time he saw them they were leaving the house, but he didn’t know they had left, that doesn’t make much sense."

Families Of Victims Are Demanding Answers, Stating The Story 'Doesn't Add Up'

At first, Willis's attorney claimed he watched the men leave his house as he went to bed, but then his lawyer stated Willis never saw the friends leave and left them downstairs to "hang out" as long as they pleased. They also claim there was an unidentified fifth man, however, the police have yet to confirm this.

With the inconsistencies in Willis's story, families of the victims are demanding answers as they say the story "doesn't add up."

"Nobody believes this story," Harrington's mother Jennifer Marquez said, according to DailyMail, adding, "None of his friends, none of the families, none of us believe it... Everybody is furious."

Johnson's mother added, "Something is not right," as his brother said, "There's many different things that don't add up, we just don't understand how somebody would at least be investigated in any way."

The families of the victims state they attempted to contact Willis after the men went missing, but Willis says otherwise. Willis did admit one of the wives reached out to him on Facebook Messenger, however, he says he didn't see the message until after the cops arrived.

Jordan Willis Claims He Wasn't Aware The Bodies Were In His Backyard

According to a press release, Willis's attorney stated, "Jordan had absolutely nothing to do with their deaths. He does not know the timing or manner of their deaths, nor does he know how or when they exited his house."

Captain Jake Becchina of the Kansas City Police Department said the "case is 100% NOT being investigated as a homicide."

He added that "there are no specific threats or concerns for the surrounding community at this time."

There have been no arrests or charges, and no one is in custody at this time.