    ‘Three Billboards’ Wins Best Film at Australian Academy International Awards

    “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” has won the top film trophy at the seventh annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards.

    “Three Billboards” topped “Call Me By Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “Lady Bird,” and “The Shape of Water.” The dark comedy also won best screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh and best supporting actor for Sam Rockwell.

    The AACTA International Awards were presented Friday night at a ceremony held at The Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. The awards are determined by the AACTA International Chapter, made up of 150 Australian screen professionals.

    Australian actress Margot Robbie won the best lead actress award for “I, Tonya” and co-star Allison Janney won the supporting actress award. Gary Oldman won the best lead actor award for his portrayal of Winston Chruchill in “Darkest Hour.” Christopher Nolan won the best director award for “Dunkirk.”

    Oldman and Rockwell attended the ceremonies along with Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Abbie Cornish, Samara Weaving and Radha Mitchell. Presenters included host Hugh Sheridan, Jai Courtney, Josh Lawson, Mallory Jansen, Liam McIntyre, Daniel MacPherson, Josh Thomas and this year’s AACTA Longford Lyell recipient Phillip Noyce.

    Damian Trewhella, CEO of the Australian Film Institute and AACTA, said, “On behalf of the Australian Academy, I congratulate all our winners tonight. We have again seen a dynamimix of international and Australian screen achievement honored, celebrating some of the world’s biggest names in film, including Australian actress Margot Robbie who we’re very proud to count among tonight’s winners.”

    “The AACTA International Awards add a uniquely Australian voice to the global discussion of screen excellence, and have become an early forecaster of which performers, practitioners and productions will be recognized during the awards season,” he added.

    WINNERS AND NOMINEES

    Best Film
    CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
    DUNKIRK
    LADY BIRD
    THE SHAPE OF WATER

    THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI – WINNER

    Best Direction
    CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – Luca Guadagnino

    DUNKIRK – Christopher Nolan – WINNER
    I, TONYA – Craig Gillespie
    LADY BIRD – Greta Gerwig
    THE SHAPE OF WATER – Guillermo del Toro

    Best Screenplay
    CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – James Ivory
    DUNKIRK – Christopher Nolan

    GET OUT – Jordan Peele
    LADY BIRD – Greta Gerwig

    THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI – Martin McDonagh – WINNER

    Best Lead Actress
    Judi Dench – VICTORIA & ABDUL
    Sally Hawkins – THE SHAPE OF WATER
    Frances McDormand – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

    Margot Robbie – I, TONYA – WINNER
    Saoirse Ronan – LADY BIRD

    Best Lead Actor
    Timothée Chalamet – CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
    Daniel Day-Lewis – PHANTOM THREAD
    Hugh Jackman – LOGAN
    Daniel Kaluuya – GET OUT

    Gary Oldman – DARKEST HOUR – WINNER

    Best Supporting Actress
    Mary J. Blige – MUDBOUND
    Abbie Cornish – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

    Allison Janney – I, TONYA – WINNER
    Nicole Kidman – THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER
    Laurie Metcalf – LADY BIRD

    Best Supporting Actor
    Willem Dafoe – THE FLORIDA PROJECT
    Armie Hammer – CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
    Tom Hardy – DUNKIRK
    Ben Mendelsohn – DARKEST HOUR

    Sam Rockwell – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI – WINNER

