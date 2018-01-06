‘Three Billboards’ Wins Best Film at Australian Academy International Awards

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” has won the top film trophy at the seventh annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards.

“Three Billboards” topped “Call Me By Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “Lady Bird,” and “The Shape of Water.” The dark comedy also won best screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh and best supporting actor for Sam Rockwell.

The AACTA International Awards were presented Friday night at a ceremony held at The Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. The awards are determined by the AACTA International Chapter, made up of 150 Australian screen professionals.

Australian actress Margot Robbie won the best lead actress award for “I, Tonya” and co-star Allison Janney won the supporting actress award. Gary Oldman won the best lead actor award for his portrayal of Winston Chruchill in “Darkest Hour.” Christopher Nolan won the best director award for “Dunkirk.”

Oldman and Rockwell attended the ceremonies along with Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Abbie Cornish, Samara Weaving and Radha Mitchell. Presenters included host Hugh Sheridan, Jai Courtney, Josh Lawson, Mallory Jansen, Liam McIntyre, Daniel MacPherson, Josh Thomas and this year’s AACTA Longford Lyell recipient Phillip Noyce.

Damian Trewhella, CEO of the Australian Film Institute and AACTA, said, “On behalf of the Australian Academy, I congratulate all our winners tonight. We have again seen a dynamimix of international and Australian screen achievement honored, celebrating some of the world’s biggest names in film, including Australian actress Margot Robbie who we’re very proud to count among tonight’s winners.”

“The AACTA International Awards add a uniquely Australian voice to the global discussion of screen excellence, and have become an early forecaster of which performers, practitioners and productions will be recognized during the awards season,” he added.

WINNERS AND NOMINEES

Best Film

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

DUNKIRK

LADY BIRD

THE SHAPE OF WATER

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI – WINNER

Best Direction

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – Luca Guadagnino

DUNKIRK – Christopher Nolan – WINNER

I, TONYA – Craig Gillespie

LADY BIRD – Greta Gerwig

THE SHAPE OF WATER – Guillermo del Toro

Best Screenplay

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – James Ivory

DUNKIRK – Christopher Nolan

GET OUT – Jordan Peele

LADY BIRD – Greta Gerwig

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI – Martin McDonagh – WINNER

Best Lead Actress

Judi Dench – VICTORIA & ABDUL

Sally Hawkins – THE SHAPE OF WATER

Frances McDormand – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Margot Robbie – I, TONYA – WINNER

Saoirse Ronan – LADY BIRD

Best Lead Actor

Timothée Chalamet – CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

Daniel Day-Lewis – PHANTOM THREAD

Hugh Jackman – LOGAN

Daniel Kaluuya – GET OUT

Gary Oldman – DARKEST HOUR – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige – MUDBOUND

Abbie Cornish – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Allison Janney – I, TONYA – WINNER

Nicole Kidman – THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER

Laurie Metcalf – LADY BIRD

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe – THE FLORIDA PROJECT

Armie Hammer – CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

Tom Hardy – DUNKIRK

Ben Mendelsohn – DARKEST HOUR

Sam Rockwell – THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI – WINNER

