Three Billboards leads London Critics’ Circle awards nominations

Phantom Thread and Lady Macbeth both came a close second.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has topped the nominations at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.

Martin McDonagh’s film, about a mother grieving her murdered daughter who takes on the local law enforcement who have not yet tracked down her killer, bagged seven nods.

They include film of the year, director of the year, actress of the year for Frances McDormand and supporting actor of the year for both Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.

Phantom Thread, the last film starring actor Daniel Day-Lewis, scored six nominations, as did Lady Macbeth.

Three Billboards and Phantom Thread will compete for the film of the year prize alongside Call Me By Your Name, Dunkirk, The Florida Project, Get Out, God’s Own Country, Lady Bird, Loveless and The Shape Of Water.

McDonagh’s film is also shortlisted for British/Irish film of the year, alongside Dunkirk, God’s Own Country, Lady Macbeth and Paddington 2.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony at The May Fair Hotel on January 28, where Kate Winslet will be given the critics’ highest honour, the Dilys Powell award for excellence in film.

Rich Cline, the chair of the awards, said: “Because our critics see everything that’s released, they nominated more than 150 titles in the Film of the Year category alone.

“This year we seem to have skewed toward more independent titles, but there was also love for blockbusters from Blade Runner 2049 to Wonder Woman and Thor: Ragnarok alongside foreign-language gems like Tom Of Finland, In Between and My Life As A Courgette.

“With such a wide range of titles on the ballots, getting a nomination is a real achievement.”