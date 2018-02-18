Three Billboards, Gary Oldman score success at the Bafta awards

The film beat Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape Of Water, which won three out of its 12 nominations.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was the biggest success at the Bafta Film Awards with five wins, while Gary Oldman was the only British star to take an acting award.

Martin McDonagh-directed film Three Billboards beat The Shape Of Water, which was nominated for 12 awards but only won three, taking home the gongs for best film, leading actress, original screenplay, original music and outstanding British film.

Oldman became emotional as he accepted the leading actor award and thanked Sir Winston Churchill, who he played in Darkest Hour.

View photos Frances McDormand took home leading actress for her role in Three Billboards (Ian West/PA) More

He said: “Winston Churchill, the man himself, in those dark uncertain days in 1940 held the line for honour, for integrity and freedom, for his nation. I thank you, Sir Winston, I thank you the Churchill family and once again Bafta, I am so grateful and incredibly honoured.”

Guillermo del Toro picked up director for The Shape Of Water and acknowledged “important figure” novelist Mary Shelley, who he said: “Gave a voice to the voiceless and a presence to the invisible”.

Three Billboards star Frances McDormand, winner of the leading actress award, acknowledged the theme of the night with a speech dominated by her appreciation of the Time’s Up and #MeToo campaigns.

“Thank you British film people. As Martin said I have a little trouble with compliance,” she said as she acknowledged her brightly-printed dress, a departure from the sea of black gowns and tuxes worn in a nod to the movements.

She added: “I want you to know that I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black and I also want to say that I appreciate a well-organised act of civil disobedience and I’m thrilled that activists all over the world have been inspired by the set decorations of the film and have taken to the streets and let it be a part of the positive discourse that’s happening.”

Salma Hayek presented the leading actor award to Oldman, and referenced the now-infamous Oscars mix-up from last year when the wrong film was announced the winner of the best picture award.

Before giving him the prize, she joked that the winner was McDormand to a slightly stunned, yet amused, audience.

The Duke of Cambridge and Sir Kenneth Branagh presented the Bafta Fellowship to Sir Ridley Scott, who joked that Bafta thought they would give him the prize before it was “too late”.

View photos Daniel Kaluuya with his EE Rising Star award (Ian West/PA) More