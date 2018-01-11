Three Billboards director Martin McDonagh: 'If Frances McDormand had said no, we'd have been f**ked'

“It isn't about being or not being dead: it's about what you leave behind,” wrote Martin McDonagh in 2003 play The Pillowman, a quote the London-born Irish filmmaker seems to recall when asked if he's concerned with the notion of leaving behind a body of work.

"Yes. Next question?"

It’s a refreshingly frank response rarely matched by, say, actors who - when posed the same question - bat the thought away like it’s a wasp in summer. McDonagh's in London for the premiere of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, his third feature film following In Bruges (2008) and Seven Psychopaths (2012), both of which starred Colin Farrell.

At times bleak and hilarious, the new drama features his greatest lead character yet: Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand), a mother who reacts to local police's seemingly lackadaisical approach to investigating her daughter's rape and murder by renting three billboards in a bid to call attention to the unsolved crime. Unbelievably, the idea was inspired by, well, three billboards outside somewhere in America that McDonagh saw two decades ago.

“I saw something very similar to what we see on the billboards about 20 years ago when I was on a bus through America and it passed in a flash - it was almost like I didn’t see it. I thought, ‘Who put that up there? What kind of rage or pain or history has prompted that?’ That image stayed in my mind and it just kept gnawing at me. I didn’t put pen to paper for about 12 years after that but it was always there.”

McDonagh's prolific career as a playwright saw him pen nine works over a 20 year period, six of which were separated into two trilogies set in and around County Galway. His tenth will be staged later this year. With a well-documented preference for film over theatre, McDonagh is happy to provide yet another facet to the context of his views.

“If you get it right in a film, it’s there forever - that’s the thing I like about it. I can give your kids In Bruges in 20 years and they’ll see exactly what it is, but I can’t do that with any of the plays [I've written.] I can’t show you The Pillowman or Hangmen or the other ones we got good - it’s gone."

McDonagh told The Guardian in 2015 that theatre could never be edgy in the way he wanted it to be - a quote he says he’d gladly “put on a t-shirt today.” It's the director's love of film over a dislike for theatre that clearly shapes his views.

“When I started out I was very vociferously against theatre or what I saw theatre as being, so I tried to make my plays the opposite of that - something a bit more cinematic. I’m a film kid so I’ll never have the same love of theatre as I do of movies. It’s just the way I was brought up."

In 2010, McDonagh was ready to shoot Three Billboards but opted for another completed script he had instead: Seven Psychopaths, the outcome of which McDonagh, in so many words, describes as disappointing (no doubt heightened by the acclaim heaped upon debut In Bruges starring Brendan Gleeson and Farrell in a role many pinpoints as the Irish actor's career renaissance).

“Everything went perfectly on In Bruges," he recalls. "It was constant warfare but I won all the battles and was really happy working with the actors and everything on the film. On the next one, I think there was too much to do and I didn’t realise that I should have cut a lot down or focused on certain aspects of the story - or stepped outside and had more empathy for the characters." He pauses. "All the issues were mine. Even before it, I was like ‘Maybe Three Billboards is better? Maybe that’s the one to do?'"