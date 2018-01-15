Three Billboard's Martin McDonagh: 'American films would rather have someone explode than say 'c*nt' - Kernels podcast

How do films make you feel? The Independent gets personal about cinema and TV with actors, directors, cinematographers and other people from the continually evolving world of "content" in a fortnightly podcast hosted by Culture Editor Christopher Hooton.

Martin McDonagh started out as a playwright and remains one, though he concedes that no plays have changed his life while certain films have. The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri (which cleaned up at the Golden Globes), In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths director talks to Jacob Stolworthy about working with the same actors, not having written enough gay characters, worrying about the body of work he'll leave behind, how Seven Psychopaths could have been better, and why he doesn't want to move into TV.

