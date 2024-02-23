“He’s Threatened To Put Them In Jail”: Joe Biden Tells Katie Couric That Journalists Have Told Him Of Their Fears If Donald Trump Returns To White House

As he spoke at a Bay Area fundraiser today, Joe Biden spotted Katie Couric among the attendees.

“Two of your former colleagues, not at the same network, personally told me if he wins, they will have to leave the country because he’s threatened to put them in jail,” Biden said, according to a pool report.

He did not say who he had spoken to, but the comment was among a series of remarks he made about Trump. “He embraces political violence. No president since the Civil War has done that. Embrace it. Encourage it,” Biden said, according to the pool report.

Biden was speaking at an event at the home of Robert Klein, a real estate developer who lives in the Los Altos Hills.

The president wrapped up a west coast fund-raising swing that also included an event on Tuesday at the Los Angeles home of Haim Saban. Biden at times offers a bit more candid remarks to donors, as he told a crowd on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “crazy SOB.”

Biden increasingly has been contrasting himself with Trump, his likely opponent in a November general election rematch.

“I’m not the gift of all presidents, but I’m sure as hell better than the last guy,” Biden said, according to the pool.

