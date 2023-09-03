Thousands of Burning Man Attendees Left Stranded After Heavy Rain, Told to Conserve Food and Water

Thousands of Burning Man attendees have been left stranded in the middle of the Nevada desert after heavy rains halted all transportation going in and out of the area.

In a report from CNN, festival-goers were instructed to shelter in place and conserve all resources after heavy rainfall impacted Black Rock Desert. Despite the water turning everything into thick mud and clay, some attendees tried to seek help on foot by tying garbage bags and Ziplocs around their shoes. Others opted to be barefoot.

Diplo and Chris Rock were one of the unlikely hikers trying to seek assistance. A fan picked them up after the pair hiked for five miles.

just walked 5 miles in the mud out of burning man with chris rock and a fan picked us up pic.twitter.com/0uxSXLHgY6 — diplo (@diplo) September 2, 2023

Over 70,000 people attended the weeklong event in the desert, which is expected to end on Monday, Sept. 4. Rainfall is expected throughout the weekend, and it is unclear how long it will take for everyone to safely evacuate.

As of publishing time, the gate and airport in and out of Black Rock City remain closed nearly 48 hours after the rain began. Only emergency vehicles are allowed to be on the roads. The shelter-in-place is still in effect.

The situation is similar to the disastrous Fyre Festival, the benchmark for all bad festival experiences. The noted scam was impacted by heavy rainfall which ruined the guests' accommodations. Organizer Billy McFarland wants to make things right by announcing Fyre Fest 2.

