"I Thought I Was Making A Horrible Decision": Kelly Clarkson Revealed Why She Moved Her Talk Show To New York

The Kelly Clarkson Show is officially back, and it's got a new home.

Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The NBC daytime talk show, which kicked off its fifth season on Monday, now tapes at 30 Rock in New York City.

Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

This is a major relocation for the show, which spent its first four seasons at Universal City Studios in Los Angeles. Here's Kelly (with the cast of Barbie) in her old studio:

Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The reason for the move has everything to do with Kelly Clarkson's personal life, and the host has been opening up in recent interviews about why she moved her show across the country.

Jason Mendez / Getty Images

"I’ll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision,” she told USA Today in an interview published on Monday.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Audacy

"I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn’t be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet," she continued. "So I was like, ‘The only other option would probably be New York.'"

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Kelly has a ranch in Montana that she calls home, and the fresh start she mentions likely had to do with the end of her marriage to Brandon Blackstock. According to People, the former couple, who are parents to two children, settled their divorce in March of last year.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Now in New York, Kelly apparently doesn't have any regrets about the decision to set up shop on the East Coast.

Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it," she also told USA Today of living in New York.

Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Still, the prospect of moving her talk show in its fifth season out of Los Angeles initially concerned her. “It’s like, why would I ruin it, right?” she told the Daily Beast's Obsessed in another interview also published on Monday.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“Why would I change something, from a business standpoint? But personally, I was really not doing well, and had not been for years in that city. I knew I needed a fresh start, but I just didn’t want to come off as ungrateful," she continued.

Rich Polk / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

It seems that horrible decision she was worried she'd made didn't turn out bad at all. Kelly explained she's already starting to feel at home in 30 Rock. According to the Daily Beast, her first episode in New York even featured numerous NBC legends, including Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Seth Meyers, and Jane Krakowski.

Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Everyone in this building, a lot of them are people known for over 20 years of coming in and out of this building,” she told the Daily Beast. “There was this camaraderie even before we shot our first episode. That’s the vibe of 30 Rock for me, so it already feels like home.”

Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images