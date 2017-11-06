How has 'Thor: Ragnarok' stacked up against other Marvel hits?

The numbers are in, and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ has hauled in an impressive a sterling $121 million on its opening weekend in the US.

That makes it the fourth biggest opening movie of the year, and thanks to its release in some territories around the world the previous week, it’s now made an impressively sturdy $427 million worldwide.

That means its most likely already in profit, as well as being the 17th straight number one opening movie for Marvel Studios.

But how does it stack up against the other Marvel movies?

Well, despite a brilliant performance so far, it’s only the seventh highest Marvel opening weekend, the winner still being ‘Avengers Assemble’, which made $207 million, and behind the likes of ‘Iron Man 3’, ‘Iron Man 2’, ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’.

This year’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ pipped it too – that movie opened to $146 million.

But still, it’s a helping pull the US box office out of the historic slump it suffered this weekend, in which it saw its lowest takings in over a decade.

“November has been a hotbed for blockbusters and is as important to any given year as even the hottest summer months; it’s been the launch pad for some of the biggest franchises in box office history including ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘The Hunger Games’ and ‘Twilight,’ not to mention the traditional home for James Bond,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with comScore, told Variety.

“Now Thor joins the rarefied air that is the $100 million November opening club, becoming only the ninth film to ever reach this threshold and the first to do it within the first part of the month.”

Helmed by New Zealand’s Takai Waititi, director of ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ and ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’, the movie skews perhaps more heavily towards comedy than previous movies in the Marvel series.

It’s been lauded by critics too, with a sterling 93% fresh rating on reviews aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, Tom Hiddleston, Jeff Goldblum, Mark Ruffalo, and Idris Elba, it’s out now across the UK.

