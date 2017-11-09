Thor: Ragnarok almost featured Fat Thor and Goth Loki

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ almost flashed back to Thor’s childhood.

And it would have been a bit of an eye-opener.

During an interview with MTV’s Happy Sad Confused Podcast, director Taika Waititi revealed that he wanted a flashback to an ‘80s Asgard… and would have included a fat Thor and goth Loki.

“I wanted this little thing, and maybe if we ever do a Thor 4 we can have it, but I wanted to do some flashbacks where Thor was a kid, a fat little kid,” he revealed. “There was like an 80s version of Asgard where everyone had massive shoulder pads, and everyone had mullets. Our idea was Thor and Valkyrie meet and he’s like, ‘Hey I know you,’ and she’s like ‘Ha I remember you,’ and then it cuts back to this thing and he’s just this pudgy little kid walking around with a mullet and being picked on by other kids.”

Now, that sounds absolutely amazing.

And the thought of Thor as a fat little kid reminds us of ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’.

But it’s Loki we really want to see, moping around as an ‘80s goth.

“Loki’s like this little emo goth hanging out by himself,” he added. “He was like [Malfoy] in Harry Potter.”

Why didn’t this amazing scene happen?

Well, it looks as though they were struggling to justify including it, and the whole thing started to feel a little forced.

“The problem was we needed Thor to not know Valkyrie in the film,” he explained. “And then it became less and less of a thing to have a flashback. We would’ve been forcing it, so it would’ve been a situation where we would have been having a pointless flashback.”

Still, we’d love to have seen young Thor and Loki like that.

And perhaps we’ll eventually get that flashback in ‘Thor 4’.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Anthony Hopkins, and Idris Elba.

Taika Waititi directed the movie, based on a script by Craig Kyle, Christopher Yost, Stephany Folsom, and Eric Pearson.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ opens in cinemas on 27 October 2017.

