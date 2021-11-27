Thomas Wells, a singer who competed on 'X Factor,' dies following an accident at tire manufacturing plant

Thomas Wells, an 'X Factor' contestant, died following a factory accident. (Photo: Thomas Wells/Facebook)

X Factor contestant Thomas Wells has died following a workplace accident, TMZ reports . He was 46.

Wells, a singer who competed on the US version of X Factor in 2011 and has also appeared on shows like The Voice, America’s Got Talent, and the short-lived competition series The Winner Is, was working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant when he suffered an accident with the conveyor belt earlier this month. He reportedly was caught inside the machine, which was unable to be stopped in time to avoid injury. The nature of his injuries have not been revealed.

Wells was moved from a hospital in Oklahoma to a bigger hospital in Texas, however, he passed away in the Texas facility on Nov. 13.

Wells, who was married to his wife Jessica for 17 years, told TMZ that her husband “always had a smile on his face and tried to make people laugh,” and that he "sometimes bust out singing and didn't mind the spotlight."