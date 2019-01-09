Thomas Ravenel Accuses Ex Kathryn Dennis of Drinking and Using Drugs While Pregnant with Son

Thomas Ravenel is accusing ex Kathryn Dennis of drinking and using drugs while pregnant with their son.

In new court documents filed in the County of Charleston, South Carolina, and obtained by The Blast, Ravenel, 56, claims that both of his children — daughter Kensington Calhoun, 4, and son St. Julien Rembert, 3 — whom he shares with Dennis, have “developmental and behavioral problems” as a result of their mother.

“The parties’ oldest child, K.C.R., has developmental and behavioral problems that have required intensive therapy. Father is informed and believes these problems are the result of [Dennis’] lack of bonding with K.C.R. during infancy. … The parties’ youngest child, S.J.R., has developmental and behavioral problems that have required intensive therapy. Father is informed and believes that these problems are the result of Mother’s drug and alcohol consumption while S.J.R. was in utero,” the documents state.

“For ethical reasons, I’m not going to comment on her case in the media,” Dennis’ attorney told PEOPLE. “However, I am preparing an appropriate reply that will be filed with the Court denying defamatory allegations made by Mr. Ravenel.”

Ravenel’s attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Dennis, 26, previously lost custody of the kids and entered rehab in 2016 after she tested positive for marijuana and failed a drug test.

In 2016, Ravenel was awarded full custody, but Dennis has since earned back 50/50 custody. Explaining what it felt like to no longer be with her children all the time, Dennis told PEOPLE in May 2018, “when you don’t have your children with you and they’re at such fragile, young ages, it just feels like part of you is not there.”

“Your heart is walking around outside of you and you can’t see them or talk to them. It’s out of your control but these are two humans who you gave life to. It’s just so unnatural and I can’t describe it in any other way. It’s probably one of the hardest things you can go through in life in general. It’s hard spiritually, mentally, and physically; you can just become drained by the guilt and shame,” she continued.

In October, she filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children, and on Nov. 6, Ravenel filed a counterclaim, vehemently denying all of Dennis’ allegations.

“Father is informed and believes that Mother’s suit for a change in custody was not brought out of concern for the best interests of the minor children,” the documents state.

Ravenel claims that she “filed this action for the sole and/or primary purpose of securing her role on the reality TV show Southern Charm and progressing her storyline as the ‘rehabilitated Mother who regains possession of her minor children,’ ” the documents state. He alleges that Dennis “initiated this suit with the encouragement, condonation, and/or express or implied permission of the producers of Southern Charm for the purpose of providing dramatic material for the next season of Southern Charm.”

Since Ravenel was awarded custody of their two children, he claims in the documents that they “have received regular, individualized therapy tailored to their developmental needs” and they “have developmentally and behaviorally progressed under his care.”