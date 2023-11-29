Thomas Augsberger, Eden Rock Founder and ‘Solace,’ ‘Mr. Brooks’ Producer, Dies at 60

International media consultant and producer Thomas Augsberger died suddenly on Tuesday at his home in the Hollywood Hills, his publicist informed Variety. He was 60.

The German-born and trained attorney was founder of film and television production company and media consulting business Eden Rock Media. Augsberger’s high profile media clients included Germany’s Leonine Studios. Prior to Leonine, Augsberger served for more than two decades as an advisor to the Tele Muenchen Group (TMG) as their exclusive North American representative in the U.S. During this time he oversaw TMG investments in the U.S., including a preferred equity investment in Lionsgate Entertainment in 1999 and the acquisition of the Mutual Film Library in 2006.

Over his 26-year consulting career, Augsberger acquired hundreds of projects as pre-buys including Marvel’s Iron Man franchise, Voltage’s Oscar winner “The Hurt Locker,” Paramount’s “Shutter Island,” Summit’s Twilight franchise, Lionsgate’s John Wick franchise, “Knives Out,” and “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” as well as the upcoming films “Borderlands” and “Ballerina.”

On the TV side, Augsberger licensed German-speaking rights for series including “Flashpoint,” “Anger Management” and “The Night Manager.”

As a producer, Augsberger developed and produced several independently financed feature films, mostly from first time writer-directors. These include Zak Penn’s “Incident at Loch Ness,” starring Werner Herzog; Rob McKittrick’s “Waiting,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Anna Farris; Bruce Evans’ “Mr. Brooks,” starring Kevin Costner; Eli Craig’s “Tucker & Dale vs. Evil,” starring Tyler Labine and Alan Tudyk; and Solace, Afonso Poyart’s “Solace,” starring Anthony Hopkins, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Abbie Cornish.

Most recently, Augsberger executive produced “Professionals,” written by Michael Colleary, starring Brendan Fraser and Tom Welling, and “Spy City,” written by William Boyd, starring Dominic Cooper.

He is a founding partner of Filmaka, BestEverChannels and Liquid Light. He served on the board of Lionsgate from 2002-2004.

He is survived by his wife Jana, daughters Tessa Lili and Helena Lucia and son Nicholas Alfred.

Tributes have been pouring in for Augsberger. Lionsgate’s Joe Drake said: “Thomas was wholly unique and a special colleague in our business, so many great memories created during 30 years of friendship. Always thoughtful, articulate, tough and deeply human – that was his super power. No surprise that he is so loved and has so many friends. He will be deeply missed and our hearts are with his family.”

Toby Emmerich added: “Knowing Thomas for the better part of 30 years I’ve never stopped admiring his enthusiasm for life and his essential optimism. Truly one of the most affable, gregarious and surprising people you will ever meet. I knew him best as a friend, a passionate film producer, and a deeply loving and engaged husband and father. And on the surprising front, an opera singer, former male model, and a shockingly quick and agile tennis and soccer player! The second to last time I saw Thomas was at UCLA to hear Jeanine Basinger and Sam Wesson talk about their book ‘Hollywood: The Oral History.’ Thomas was happily there with his 16 year-old daughter Helena, who is, unsurprisingly, already a passionate filmmaker herself. Thomas will be missed by all who knew him.”

Patrick Wachsberger said: “I am missing a great friend with the most beautiful singing voice; an amazingly bright colleague. Thomas is irreplaceable. A huge loss for anyone who had the amazing chance of knowing him.”

Zak Penn added: “There are people you rarely hear about that are as responsible for films as any director, writer, or star. People like Thomas Augsberger – a smart, sunny, and relentless force of nature who willed so many films into existence. He was a great lawyer, producer, athlete, opera singer, and most of all, husband and father. It pains me to know that I won’t hear that deep baritone again, I will miss him terribly.”

