This is why Salma Hayek avoids talking about Mexico's problems on social media

Salma Hayek promotes her new Netflix series, Monarca, on Sept. 10 in Mexico City. (Photo: Victor Chavez/Getty Images)

There’s a reason that Salma Hayek hasn’t talked about Mexico’s problems on social media.

The Oscar-nominated actress revealed Tuesday that she avoids commenting on negative things happening in her native country, because she doesn’t want to make it look bad in front of the rest of the world.

“That can affect us with tourism, with people who are trying to invest in Mexico,” Hayek answered a question on the subject — per the Associated Press — during an appearance to promote the new Netflix series she produced, Monarca.

She also doesn’t believe that her opinion would make a difference, since most of her followers live outside of Mexico. More than 11.5 million people follow Hayek on Instagram.

Hayek, 53, has said before that she was briefly an illegal immigrant after coming to the United States as a student in 1991. Her visa expired shortly after she arrived, and she had to travel back to Mexico and renew it.

She has tried to protect the country’s image in her posts, advocating for issues such as gender equality and education. She’s even mentioned President Trump in the past.

I was wondering what would happen if #DonaldTrump had Hispanic heritage...#Mexicanproud pic.twitter.com/W9uGWZ4oZM — Salma Hayek (@salmahayek) June 20, 2016

