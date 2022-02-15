Third ‘Sonic’ Movie, Live-Action ‘Knuckles’ Series Set at Paramount

Paramount is doubling down on Sonic.

A third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is being developed by the studio, while a live-action series centering on the Idris Elba-voiced Knuckles is set for streaming service Paramount+.

The first Sonic film came out in 2020 and earned $320 million at the worldwide box office, while the sequel is set for release on April 8 and will introduce Elba’s Knuckles. For the sequel, Ben Schwartz returns as the voice of the iconic Sega video game character, along with a supporting cast that includes Jim Carrey and James Marsden. Director Jeff Fowler also returns for the follow-up, along with writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller. It is currently unclear if the filmmaking team will return for the third film, which is still in early development.

Sega and Paramount+ are developing the live-action Sonic series, centering on Knuckles, which is set to launch in 2023. A creative team has yet to be announced.

Both projects were announced Tuesday as a part of the studio’s investor day that emphasized Paramount’s wishes to build out franchises across theatrical and streaming. Other announced feature projects included a fourth Star Trek film with Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto returning and A Quiet Place Part III, due out in 2025.

