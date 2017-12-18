'G.I. Joe' sequel, 'Dungeons & Dragons,' 'Micronauts' get official release dates

Paramount’s G.I. Joe, the third film based on the popular action figure line, will open on March 27, 2020, the studio announced Monday.

The studio also announced release dates for several other toy-based properties, including Micronauts, dated for Oct. 16, 2020, as well asDungeons & Dragons (July 23, 2021) and an Untitled Paramount/Hasbro Event Film opening Oct. 1 2012.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra grossed more than $300 million worldwide back in 2009 on a reported production budget of $175 million, not including prints and advertising. The 2013 sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation starring The Rock as Road Block grossed $375.7 million on a budget of $155 million.

The plot line of the third G.I. Joe film is anyone’s guess at this point. In the spring of 2016, Paramount Pictures and Hasbro set up a writers room for developing its cinematic universe for Hasbro properties, with Akiva Goldsman overseeing the screenwriters. Along with G.I. Joe other featured brands include Micronauts, Visionaries, M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand) and ROM.

According to Variety, Allspark Pictures, Hasbro’s film label, plans to produce films based on this cross-property universe, with chairman, president and CEO Brian Goldner and Stephen Davis serving as producers, and Josh Feldman as co-executive producer. Hasbro will also deploy an unprecedented team of its top artists and designers to assist Goldsman and the writers to visualize this all-new cinematic universe.

The toy company recently hired Greg Mooradian as president of Allspark Pictures, with responsibility for live action film and television. Allspark Animation, the company’s label for animated film and television content, is led by Hasbro’s Meghan McCarthy.

Hasbro Studios, its distribution arm which the company founded in 2009, distributes TV and digital content to more than 190 territories globally. The entertainment division reports to Hasbro’s Chief Content Officer, Stephen Davis.

