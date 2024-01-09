Third Eye Blind reveals dates and cities for Summer Gods 2024 tour

Stephan Jenkins performs in Third Eye Blind during Tacos and Tequila Music Festival at Lonestar Amphitheater in Lubbock, Texas on Aug. 26, 2023.
Third Eye Blind will hit the road soon as they embark on the fourth edition of their "Summer Gods Tour."

The "Semi-Charmed Life" artist revealed Monday that they will will kick off the 37-show tour in Spokane, Washington, on June 8, and wrap up in Houston on Aug. 3.

The band will be joined by "Ocean Avenue" group Yellowcard, as well as the band ARIZONA.

"I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is – that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever," Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins said in a news release. "We need the lights, the noise, the heat and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can’t wait."

Ahead of the tour, the band will perform on day two of the Innings Festival Arizona 2024, joining a lineup that includes Hozier and Macklemore. They will also hold a concert at Yakama Nation Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington on April 12.

Fans can also catch the group perform live ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday followed by an interview.

Third Eye Blind presale and general sale

Tickets for Third Eye Blind's 2024 "Summer Gods" tour will be available for presale on Tuesday, Jan. 9 and the general sale will open Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. local time at the band's official website.

The presale code will be available for Citi members with additional presales meant to be start throughout the week, according to Live Nation.

Third Eye Blind 'Summer Gods' tour dates

  • June 8  Airway Heights, WA  BECU Live at Northern Quest

  • June 9  Nampa, ID  Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

  • June 13  Seattle, WA  WAMU Theater

  • June 14  Bend, OR  Hayden Homes Amphitheater

  • June 15  Mountain View, CA  Shoreline Amphitheatre

  • June 20 Los Angeles, CA  Greek Theatre

  • June 21  Chula Vista, CA  North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

  • June 22  Las Vegas, NV  Fontainebleau Las Vegas

  • June 25  West Valley City, UT  USANA Amphitheatre

  • June 26  Morrison, CO  Red Rocks Amphitheatre

  • June 28  Chicago, IL  Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

  • June 29  St. Louis, MO  Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

  • June 30  Franklin, TN  FirstBank Amphitheater

  • July 2  Cincinnati, OH  Riverbend Music Center

  • July 3  Buffalo, NY  Darien Lake Amphitheater

  • July 5  Cuyahoga Falls, OH  Blossom Music Center

  • July 6  Noblesville, IN  Ruoff Music Center

  • July 7  Clarkston, MI  Pine Knob Music Theatre

  • July 9  Burgettstown, PA  The Pavilion at Star Lake

  • July 11  Gilford, NH  BankNH Pavilion

  • July 12  Camden, NJ  Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

  • July 13  Mansfield, MA  Xfinity Center

  • July 14  Holmdel, NJ  PNC Bank Arts Center

  • July 16  Saratoga Springs, NY  Broadview Stage at SPAC

  • July 18  Wantagh, NY  Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

  • July 19  Columbia, MD  Merriweather Post Pavilion

  • July 20  Virginia Beach, VA  Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

  • July 21 Raleigh, NC  Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

  • July 23  Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

  • July 25  Tampa, FL  MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

  • July 26  Jacksonville, FL  VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

  • July 27  Alpharetta, GA  Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

  • July 28  Birmingham, AL  Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

  • July 31  Rogers, AR  Walmart AMP

  • August 1  Dallas, TX  Dos Equis Pavilion

  • August 2  Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

  • August 3  Houston, TX  The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

