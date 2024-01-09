Third Eye Blind reveals dates and cities for Summer Gods 2024 tour

Stephan Jenkins performs in Third Eye Blind during Tacos and Tequila Music Festival at Lonestar Amphitheater in Lubbock, Texas on Aug. 26, 2023.

Third Eye Blind will hit the road soon as they embark on the fourth edition of their "Summer Gods Tour."

The "Semi-Charmed Life" artist revealed Monday that they will will kick off the 37-show tour in Spokane, Washington, on June 8, and wrap up in Houston on Aug. 3.

The band will be joined by "Ocean Avenue" group Yellowcard, as well as the band ARIZONA.

"I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is – that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever," Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins said in a news release. "We need the lights, the noise, the heat and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can’t wait."

Ahead of the tour, the band will perform on day two of the Innings Festival Arizona 2024, joining a lineup that includes Hozier and Macklemore. They will also hold a concert at Yakama Nation Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington on April 12.

Fans can also catch the group perform live ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday followed by an interview.

Third Eye Blind presale and general sale

Tickets for Third Eye Blind's 2024 "Summer Gods" tour will be available for presale on Tuesday, Jan. 9 and the general sale will open Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. local time at the band's official website.

The presale code will be available for Citi members with additional presales meant to be start throughout the week, according to Live Nation.

Third Eye Blind 'Summer Gods' tour dates

June 8 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

June 9 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

June 13 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

June 14 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 15 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 20 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

June 21 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 22 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas

June 25 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

June 26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 29 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

June 30 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

July 2 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

July 3 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 5 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

July 6 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

July 7 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 9 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 11 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

July 12 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 13 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

July 14 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 16 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 18 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 19 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 21 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 23 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 26 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

July 27 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 28 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 31 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

August 1 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

August 2 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 3 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Third Eye Blind Summer Gods 2024 tour: See dates, cities, ticket info