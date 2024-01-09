Third Eye Blind reveals dates and cities for Summer Gods 2024 tour
Third Eye Blind will hit the road soon as they embark on the fourth edition of their "Summer Gods Tour."
The "Semi-Charmed Life" artist revealed Monday that they will will kick off the 37-show tour in Spokane, Washington, on June 8, and wrap up in Houston on Aug. 3.
The band will be joined by "Ocean Avenue" group Yellowcard, as well as the band ARIZONA.
"I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is – that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever," Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins said in a news release. "We need the lights, the noise, the heat and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can’t wait."
Ahead of the tour, the band will perform on day two of the Innings Festival Arizona 2024, joining a lineup that includes Hozier and Macklemore. They will also hold a concert at Yakama Nation Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington on April 12.
Fans can also catch the group perform live ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday followed by an interview.
Third Eye Blind presale and general sale
Tickets for Third Eye Blind's 2024 "Summer Gods" tour will be available for presale on Tuesday, Jan. 9 and the general sale will open Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. local time at the band's official website.
The presale code will be available for Citi members with additional presales meant to be start throughout the week, according to Live Nation.
Third Eye Blind 'Summer Gods' tour dates
June 8 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest
June 9 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
June 13 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
June 14 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 15 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 20 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
June 21 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 22 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas
June 25 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
June 26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 29 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
June 30 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater
July 2 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
July 3 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 5 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
July 6 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
July 7 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 9 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 11 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
July 12 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 13 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
July 14 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 16 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 18 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 19 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 21 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 23 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
July 26 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
July 27 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 28 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 31 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
August 1 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
August 2 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 3 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Third Eye Blind Summer Gods 2024 tour: See dates, cities, ticket info