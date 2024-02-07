Think you can sing? Check out these bars with karaoke nights in North Jersey

Since the United States' first karaoke bar opened in L.A. in 1982, the Japanese craze has become a popular night out for people all around the country.

Whether you can sing, think you can sing after a few drinks, or just want to have fun with friends, food, and good music, karaoke nights can be a fun activity for almost anybody.

North Jersey bars with karaoke nights

Here are some bars around North Jersey that host karaoke nights:

Mickey's Bar and Grill in Lyndhurst: Saturdays

Shawn's Crazy Saloon in North Arlington: Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Blue 42 Restaurant and Bar in Elmwood Park: Tuesday nights

The Brightside Tavern in Jersey City: Varying nights

Ed & Mary's in Jersey City: Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Taverna on the Green in Paramus: Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Cottage Bar in Teaneck: Wednesday nights

Grasshopper off the Green in Morristown: Tuesdays from 10 p.m. to close

Rockaway River Barn in Rockaway: Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m.

Black River Barn in Randolph: Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m.

Go-to karaoke songs

Everybody has a go-to song when singing karaoke.

These are the top ten karaoke songs of all time according to Billboard's top 100 greatest karaoke songs of all-time list (If you're looking for "Mr. Brightside" and "Don't Stop Believin'" we didn't make the list!):

"Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" by Shania Twain

"I Want it That Way" by the Backstreet Boys

"I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor

"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen

"Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"You Oughta Know" by Alanis Morissette

"Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj

"Friends in Low Places" by Garth Brooks

"Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler

"The Boy is Mine" by Brandy and Monica

Karaoke history and popularity

The word "karaoke" comes from the combination of two Japanese words. The first part "kara" comes from a word that means empty or void. The second part "oke" comes from a word that means orchestra. So, the direct translation means empty or void orchestra... instrumental recordings without vocals.

Karaoke originated in Japan in the 1970s with the first karaoke machine called the 8 Juke being invented in 1971. By 1975, the machine was patented and by 1982 the musical activity began rapidly spreading around the world.

Today, you can find karaoke bars and karaoke nights at bars and restaurants all over the country.

There is even a karaoke world championship where singers from all around the world compete. If you think you have what it takes to be a karaoke champion you can join national competitions around the country in hopes of getting a bid to go to the world championship which will be held in Turku, Finland on Oct. 12.

Health benefits of singing

Numerous studies show that singing, both individually and in groups, can be really beneficial for your health. According to an article from Psychology Today, social connection is the key to a happier and healthier life and music is a powerful tool that brings people together and creates social connections.

"Music is a powerful tool that can bring individuals together and promote trust, empathy, and relief from stress. When we dance and sing together, there is a sense of community," says the article.

In addition to social impacts of music, studies show that music can benefit both your mental and physical health in many ways. According to an article from Healthline, the benefits of singing include:

Stress relief

Increases pain threshold

Improves lung function

Develops a sense of belonging and connection

Enhances memory in people with dementia

Helps with grief

Improves mental health and mood

Improves speaking abilities

If you are not much of a singer you can dance, play an instrument, or simply go out and listen to music to help improve your mental and physical health and create connections with the people around you.

