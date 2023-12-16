Think outside the box: finding a gift for someone who has everything

Dec. 15—Stumped over what to give someone on your list who already has everything they could need or want, plus some?

Gift outside the box this Christmas with these five non-traditional ideas to help your loved ones invest in themselves in the New Year. Here is a list of creative gifts aimed to help any family member or friend!

Steinway & Sons piano company

Give the gift of music this holiday for lovers of the keys and for aspiring musicians alike with offers at Steinway & Sons piano company. Maybe there's someone who has abandoned the keys but wishes to rekindle their passion? Or an empty nester looking for a new hobby?

"Let the gift of music bring health, happiness to your home this holiday season," said Mark Love, CEO Steinway Piano Galleries.

A leader in the industry, Steinway & Sons has been known for its unrivaled high-quality, hand-crafted pianos since 1853.

You can get the quality of a Steinway at a portion of the cost with a certified pre-owned piano starting at around $2,000, including warranty and tuning. As for the memories associated with sharing music through the years? Priceless.

If you have a kid interested in piano, but you're unsure about making the investment before you know they'll stick with it, Steinway offers rental pianos. Gift them a chance to gain a new skill in the new year, with a rental piano starting at $49 per month.

Perhaps a loved one loved the piano, but has passed away or is no longer able to play it themselves. Steinway can turn the piano into a player, otherwise known as a self-playing piano — you pick a song and let the keys work their holiday magic.

"Turn your piano into a player piano this holiday season," Love said. "If somebody has a piano and they want to turn it into a player, then we have a system that would do that."

Folks can select the piano of their choice with a trip to one of Steinway's locations the Carolinas or by popping into the Western North Carolina music academy in Hendersonville. The options run the gamut from grands to uprights to a Disney-themed piano for kids.

Still need convincing? There's currently a holiday special offering 0% interest financing. Visit www.steinwaycarolina.com.

Steinway & Sons locations: 7030 Smith Corners Boulevard, Charlotte; 1562 Highwoods Boulevard, Greensboro; 743 Congaree Road, Greenville, S.C.; or Music Academy of Western North Carolina located at 1430 Asheville Highway, Hendersonville.

Waynesville Recreation Center

Give the gift of fitness with a membership to the Waynesville Recreation Center. This gift is perfect for a family member looking to kickstart their New Year's resolutions, youth who need a place to practice ball in the afternoon or even a gift that can be shared amongst the whole family.

Take a dive in the aquatic center — participate in morning Aqua Tabata Aerobics, make a splash at the indoor waterpark, or warm-up for the day with some laps. Achieve your fitness goals with group classes like Zumba and Spin cycle or find your zen with mindful movement and yoga classes.

"People come in to workout, to get fit or to lose weight — swimming is always a good choice," said Sabrina Caldwell. "A lot of families come because of the waterpark and pool."

The rec center has a full suite of workout equipment, from a weight room and aerobic exercise machines — including the joint-friendly ellipticals and a brand-new dedicated spin cycle area where users can customize their rides.

Whether you're in it for the long haul with a yearly- or six-month membership plan or want to give the gift of day passes — perfect stocking stuffers for families wanting a day out at the pool — there are options to fit for anyone's fitness plans.

"If you sign up as a family, the best membership is the yearly, because you pay less in the long run," Caldwell said.

Located at 550 Vance St., Waynesville.

Mountain Credit Union

Give the gift of financial literacy by setting up a kid-friendly account at Mountain Credit Union this Christmas. There's no fee and a minimum balance of just $5.

For kids, getting their first bank account is down-right exciting. They can save money of their own, and you can add to it every Christmas — all the while learning about the power of compounding interest. Once a child turns 16, they can get a debit card for their account and at 18, the account can become fully their own or you can remain on it for joint oversight.

The Mountain Credit Union launched two new checking accounts options ideal for students: a Trailhead Student Checking account or a Summit Personal Checking account.

"We want to help our younger members establish themselves and create a good foundation as early as possible while we're there to help them. Their parents are there to help them and guide them along the way, also," said Chris Angel, VP of marketing at Mountain Credit Union. "Any mistakes they make, we can help them recover. Any advice they need, we're there to counsel them."

Kick the year off by teaching smart ways to tackle inflation with the Trailhead Student Checking account for the teenager or young adult in your life. Gift a 16- to 23-year-old a high yield checking account that earns them 6% annually on the first $1,000 deposited. Help to build up their account for that next chapter — start saving now for life changing trips and expenses later.

There's no age-limit on investing. You can also sign up for a Summit Personal Checking at age 24 and older with a 6% annual percentage rate on the first $3,000.

Located at 1700 Russ Ave., Waynesville.

Junaluska Animal Hospital

Treat your family's fur babies this holiday season and make sure they're in good health for the new year at Junaluska Animal Hospital.

The vets at Junaluska recommend yearly dental exams, and Junaluska offers a digital dental X-Ray to ensure your canines' own canines are in tip-top shape. The hospital does a number of procedures including spay and neuter, orthopedic surgery, soft tissue surgery, mass removal and more.

Make sure your furry friend has gotten all of their preventative care, especially if they are new to your household this holiday. Stay up to date on vaccines and parasite prevention, and make sure your new friend gets all the vitamins and minerals they need.

If you have a new pet this holiday season, consider microchipping so they can be reunited with their family if they get lost.

For those animals who need a healthy reset or are suffering health complications, combat their ailments with nutritional counseling specific to their dietary needs — weight loss or gain, age-related nutrition, nutrition for managing medical conditions and more.

"Part of our mission statement is that we provide personalized care with exceptional hospitality," Diane Nathan, hospital manager.

Located 3248 Asheville Rd, Waynesville.

The Scotsman

Give the gift of a night on the town with a gift certificate to The Scotsman Public House, downtown Waynesville's hip celtic pub. The Scotman serves world pub fare, craft cocktails, high quality ales and lagers and wine. More than just a restaurant, The Scotsman is a warm and inviting gathering place with a rich Scottish pub ambiance.

Think amber lighting, antiques, rich, red tartan window coverings, a massive stag in the entry snug and Celtic memorabilia. Patrons can mix and mingle over shuffleboard in the game room, throw a round of darts or fire up the old-school jukebox.

The menu pays homage to traditional Scots-Irish fare — yes, you'll find Bangers and Mash and Shepherd's Pie — but with an eclectic and innovative flare. The Scotsman regularly has live music on the menu, as well.

P.S. If you're gifting to someone with kids at home, slip in some cash to cover a sitter for the night.

Located at 37 Church St., in the iconic old Masonic building.