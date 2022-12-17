So You Think You Can Dance 's Makenzie Dustman Marries Fellow Alum Phillip Chbeeb: 'Life Began Again'

Makenzie Dustman is officially married to Phillip Chbeeb!

On Saturday, season 10 of So You Think You Can Dance star Makenzie shared a carousel of pictures and videos from her nuptials to fellow alum Phillip who appeared on season 5 of the show, in a ceremony that took place at Lake Arrowhead, California earlier this week.

"12.12.22. The world stopped for a moment… & life began again…," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "Introducing to you, officially, the Chbeeb's🥹🫀🫁✨🫂❄️."

One clip from the post shows the newlyweds standing opposite each other at the altar, wearing all-white ensembles during the ceremony. Accompanied by snowflakes falling from the sky, in the clip, Makenzie can be seen holding a bouquet of flowers while she and Phillip were listening to the wedding officiant.

A snapshot features a selfie of the couple flashing their smiles to the camera during their big day. Another slide includes a clip of the pair sharing a kiss and embracing each other after they both professed their vows.

Fellow professional dancers from SYTYCD and Dancing with the Stars flocked into the comment section to congratulate the couple including Hayley Erbert, Fik-Shun Stegall, Tabitha, and Napoleon D'umo as well as Hailee Payne, among others.

"Pure magic! Love you both so much! 🤍," Erbert wrote, while Stegall commented, "Congratulations 🎊." Payne added, "So beyond happy for y'all!!! 💜💜."

Two days prior to the wedding, Makenzie said she and Phillip "married one another in a Melkite Catholic Church 10 mins from our house," according to a caption she wrote over an image from the ceremony on her Instagram Story.

"Phillip's papa bear was raised Melkite in Lebanon, and he and his parents and so on, were all married under this same religion, through the same intentional, sacred ceremony" she explained. "For us to be able to follow in his footsteps, was the most powerful, emotional thing. Our parents and two best friends were by our sides as we did it."

As for the ceremony on Monday, Makenzie shared on her Instagram Story, "we wanted to be in the snow, hibernating in the mountains with our families all in the same place."

"We had a 2nd ceremony, in our own unique style, with immediate family $ siblings & my papa bear officiating it…we are VERY married!!!" she added.

The event also saw some other SYTYCD stars in attendance including Hokuto Konishi, Malice Miller, Paul Karmiryan and Jasmine Mason. Following the special day, Makenzie changed her last name to Phillip's on Instagram.

In light of SYTYCD alum Stephen "tWitch" Boss's tragic death this week at the of 40, Phillip posted a lengthy tribute on his Instagram on Thursday.

"I got married a day before Twitch died. I felt myself take a step towards becoming the man I always wanted to be, and then that man took his own life," he penned in the note. "Twitch transformed me into a better man, a man more worthy of the woman I'm now married to. He was the embodiment of 'good.'"

Offering his support to Boss's family, he wrote in the caption, "We are holding you in our minds. The magnitude of this loss can't be grasped…you have all of us behind you, supporting and loving you in any and every way you need."

