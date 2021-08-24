So You Think You Can Dance alum Serge Onik dies at 33

Serge Onik, the dancer and choreographer who gained national fame while competing on season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance has died at 33.

Jim Keith, president of The Movement Talent Agency, which repped Onik, confirmed the news to EW on Tuesday.

"He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who met him," Keith said in a statement. "He will be truly missed. This is a sad day for us at the agency and for the dance community as a whole."

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images Serge Onik

Onik was born in Kharkov, Ukraine. His family moved to the U.S. when he was just 3.

The trained ballroom dancer made it to the Top 20 of SYTYCD in 2014, but was eliminated in Week 4.

Onik went on to perform on ABC's Dancing With the Stars, and some dramas, including Marvel's Agent Carter on ABC, Fox's Bones, and the CW's Jane the Virgin, according to his resume.

He also appeared alongside Kirstie Alley in her 100 Days of Dance, a movement campaign and web series the actress did back in 2012. At one time, Onik was a student of Alley's former Dancing With the Stars professional partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Onik had recently shared a post about performing in the HBO Max film In the Heights, writing, "I mean it's for literally 2 seconds but I've never been more honored to be part of a project."

DWTS alum Elena Grinenko shared a childhood photo of Onik as she mourned him on Instagram.

"IP @sergeonik We going to miss you 😪 I'm so sad that world lost such an amazing person like you," she wrote.

ET was first to report the news.

