Things That Were Once Normal That Are Now Considered Expensive
Rumer's list included a $1700 nursery chair, a $370 baby carrier, and a $195 body cream.
Rumer's list included a $1700 nursery chair, a $370 baby carrier, and a $195 body cream.
The Yellow Jackets scored a 44-yard TD with one second left.
We had another fun day of college football.
No. 10 Notre Dame’s dreams of a College Football Playoff berth were almost certainly put to rest with a 33-20 loss at No. 25 Louisville.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter in an easy win.
The Buffs are now 4-2.
Messi returned to the field for 35 minutes off the bench, but couldn't find a goal, and Inter Miami's long-shot playoff hopes officially disappeared.
His older brother, Bronny, took his only known visit to check out the Buckeyes last September and was present on the sidelines for a football game against Notre Dame.
Gunnar Henderson was caught stealing in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff single.
Biles would have won gold if she wasn't deducted for taking a safety measure on the Yurchenko double pike.
More than 40,000 shoppers have given it their seal of approval — and it's on sale.