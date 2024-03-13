Things to do this St. Patrick's Day weekend in Abilene. Remember to wear green!

St. Patrick’s Day in Abilene is in no shortage of good food and festive Irish fun!

Although Sunday, March 17 marks the holiday, the parties start Friday. Check the list to find a celebration that fits your fancy.

Those wishing to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the official Irish capital of Texas can take a road trip Saturday to visit Dublin for the annual festival.

CBD House of Healing

CBD House of Healing, 3462 Catclaw Drive, will have a party 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday. Come out for CBD-infused Irish cocktails, “spin the wheel” for exclusive prizes and enter the "pot of gold" giveaway for a chance to win an assortment of products.

Jeff Beggs of Dublin reveals his leprechaun tattoo during the bonny knees competition Saturday in Dublin March 12, 2022. The Irish Capital of Texas held their St. Patrick's Festival downtown with unique games, barbecue and music.

Peacock Patio Bar

Peacock Patio Bar, 536 Hickory Street, is having Casino Night 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday. Enjoy drinks, food and casino games for only $15.

Heff’s Burgers and Bar

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Crawl at Heff’s Burgers, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road, will be a two-day event from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Friday performances feature Electric Gypsies and Hedley Lemar. Saturday night features South of Mayhem and Parkside.

Doc’s Bar & Grill

Doc’s, 2042 Farmer Market 1750, is having weekend specials on fried catfish on Friday and pizza and beer on Saturday. Enjoy music from DJ Lowell Friday night and the Chris Lackey Band Saturday night.

Bike ABI

Bike ABI, 409 South Treadaway Boulevard, is having a St. Patrick’s Day MIXER on Saturday. Sign up to reserve a spot on the one-hour party bike ride through downtown Abilene and the Soda District.

Grain Theory

Grain Theory, 202 Pine Street, is having a St. Patrick’s Street Party on North 2nd Street 5 p .m.-10 p.m. Saturday. Celebrate with Irish beer, street food, live music, color changing cups and games.

Primal Brewing Company

Primal Brewing Company, 1238 North Eighth, is hosting a St. Paddy’s Block Party 2 p.m. Saturday. Come decked in green, drink green beer and relax with live entertainers.

Tucker Parkinson (left) and Hensley Hill, both 11 and from Haslet, share a laugh during the Irish costume contest as Saturday's St. Patrick's Festival in Dublin March 12, 2022.

SunnHaus Brewing and Crooked Creek Meats BBQ

SunnHaus Brewing, 344 Clark Road, is hosting an event with Crooked Creek Meats starting 11 a.m. Saturday. Their annual Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration promises the finest ale and Irish food with live music starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Abilene Convention Center

Abilene Convention Center, 1100 North Sixth Street, is having a Texas Gun and Knife Show on Saturday and Sunday. Abilene’s chapter of Guardians of the Children is having a St. Patrick’s Day Bake Sale Fundraiser both days of the show.

Dublin, Texas

The city will celebrate the Dublin Shamrock Festival 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. For more information about the event, go to www.dublintxchamber.com. It takes about 90 minutes from Abilene to get to Dublin in Erath County.

Did we miss something? Send the details to lani.pieper@reporternews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Things to do this weekend, list of St. Patrick's Day events in Abilene