Things to do in Milwaukee this Father's Day weekend, including Polish Fest and more

Polish Fest

Polish Fest returns to Maier Festival Park with food, music, cultural events, vodka tasting and more. Hours are noon to 11 p.m. June 14-15 and noon to 7 p.m. June 16. Admission on June 14 is $5, $10 after 5 p.m.; on June 15, it's $18, $15 for seniors 55 and older; $10 on June 16. Admission is free for kids 15 and younger when accompanied by an adult, and for military members. (Admission to 10:15 a.m. Mass on June 16 is free.) Info: polishfest.org.

Lakefront Festival of Art

The Lakefront Festival of Art brings more than 100 artists and their works to the grounds of the Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Drive. It's open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 14-15 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 16. Admission at the gate is $27; $20 for students and seniors 65 and older; and free for kids 12 and younger, Wisconsin K-12 teachers, military members and veterans. Info: mam.org/events/lfoa.

Lakefront Festival of Art returns to the grounds of the Milwaukee Art Museum this weekend.

Summer Soulstice Music Festival

The Summer Soulstice Music Festival returns with music on three stages and in Black Cat Alley on the east side block bounded by Farwell Avenue and Kenilworth and Ivanhoe places. More than 50 food vendors also will be on hand. The street festival runs from noon to midnight June 17. It's free. Info: summersoulsticemke.com.

Shakespeare in the City from Optimist Theatre

The first of Optimist Theatre's free outdoor Shakespeare performances of the summer are this weekend, at Wisconsin Lutheran College, 8800 W. Blue Mound Road, Wauwatosa. The lineup: "The Comedy of Romeo & Juliet, Kinda, Sorta," 1 p.m. June 15 and 4:30 p.m. June 16; "Pocket Park Puppet Players’ Macbeth," 3 p.m. June 15-16; "Another Midsummer Night's Dream," 4:30 p.m. June 15 and 1 p.m. June 16. Admission is free. Info: optimisttheatre.org.

RELATED: Nearly 50 free Shakespeare performances coming to Milwaukee and state parks this summer

Free admission deals for dads on Father's Day

With Father's Day being Sunday, June 16, there's a bunch of places letting dads in for free that day. Among them: the Milwaukee County Zoo, the Milwaukee Public Museum, the Harley-Davidson Museum, Discovery World and Old World Wisconsin. See the venues' websites for details.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Things to do in Milwaukee this Father's Day weekend