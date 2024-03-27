Things are hopping: 15 things to do in the Wilmington area for the last weekend of March

Easter is in March this year, just barely. But since the holiday is coming up on Sunday, not surprisingly most of our arts and entertainment events in the Wilmington area are consolidated on Friday and Saturday this weekend.

There's lots to consider, especially music-wise, with tons of concerts by both local and touring acts being held both in and out of doors. Lots of genres, too, from bluegrass and rock to hip-hop and classical.

It's not all music. There are a few intriguing markets, as well as some good comedy and even a little bit of independent professional wrestling. Read on for details.

If you're looking for area Easter egg hunts, we've listed those in a separate story. See link below.

ALL WEEKEND

Steven Rogers

March 29-30 at Dead Crow Comedy Room: Very funny, self-effacing comic has been on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Late Late Show with James Corden." He's got some fine material about his youthful appearance, dealing with anxiety and how all his ex-girlfriends are gay. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. March 28-29, tickets are $18 and $28.

Chris Duarte

March 29-30 at The Rusty Nail: Longtime blues rocker returns to Wilmington for back-to-back shows at this longtime juke joint on South Fifth Avenue. Duarte has been touring heavily since the 1990s when he drew notice at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas. 8 p.m. March 29-30, $20 per night at the door.

The Wright Ave

March 29-30 at The Palm Room: Greensboro funk, rock and jam band returns to this Wrightsville Beach hotspot for a two-night stand. Their most recent album is 2022's "Open Mind." 10 p.m. March 29-30, cover at the door.

FRIDAY

6th annual Bluegrass Bash

March 29 at Thalian Hall: A trio of bands are set to play what's become an annual tradition at this historic downtown Wilmington theater. Wilmington's Massive Grass, Asheville's Marshall Brown Bluegrass Band and Boston's all-female Appalachian band Sail Away Ladies, or SAL, will play music inside the Hall and out, with some seating available on the main stage for the inside portion of the show. 6 p.m. "parking lot party" with a barbecue buffet from MeMa's Chick'n' & Ribs 7:30 p.m. main stage show. 910-632-2285.

Sam Fribush Organ Trio

March 29 at Bourgie Nights: Hammond organ master Fribush is based out of Greensboro but was seasoned by years of living in New Orleans, where he established a strong following that persists to this day. He'll be bringing his groovy, instrumental funk jams to town, head-bobbing, wittily named original compositions like "Fat Nap" and "People Please." Opening act is longtime Wilmington hip-hop artist Jared Sales. 9 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show, March 29. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show.

Signal Fire

Wilmington reggae and rock band Signal Fire will play the Brooklyn Arts Center March 29.

March 29 at Brooklyn Arts Center: Longtime Wilmington-based reggae act Signal Fire will play a hometown concert in this beloved venue before heading on the road for a half-dozen shows in the Southeast in April. With four albums recorded over the past decade, the band has gained some traction on Spotify, with more than 90,000 monthly listeners. Opening acts are Jacksonville, Florida, reggae band The Ellameno Beat and Virginia-based reggae/blues/flamenco act Cultivated Mind. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, March 29. Tickets are $25.

Mars in Spring

Wilmington indie rock act Mars in Spring is led by guitarist Michael Swart.

March 29 at Waterline Brewing: Wilmington indie-rockers will headline what they're calling The Smoke and Mirrors Show for national Smoke and Mirrors Day. (It's a magic-celebrating thing.) Speaking of magical, Mars in Spring, which is led by longtime Wilmington guitarist and amp wizard Michael Swart, has a solid collection of melodic rock tunes that both lilt and soar while maintaining a laid-back cool. Opening act is the punchy, harmonies-driven Wilmington pop-rock act Cool Jerk. 7 p.m. March 29, free.

Bach's 'St. John Passion'

March 29 at First Presbyterian Church: In this Good Friday concert, the newly formed Wilmington Choral Scholars will perform selections from Johann Sebastian Bach's religious oratorio, accompanied by an orchestra and conducted by Dr. Joe Hickman. The music will be interspersed with Biblical readings featuring such Passion characters as Pilate, Peter and Jesus. Interestingly, the congregation of Wilmington's First Presbyterian Church traces its roots back to 1760, while Bach composed the music that will be performed there on Friday just two decades earlier, in 1739. 7 p.m. March 29, free.

SATURDAY

Angela Chambers

March 30 at Bourgie Nights: Formerly Wilmington-based pop and rock singer Angela Chambers returns to town for a concert of darkly dramatic, mesmerizing songs driven by her deeply arresting voice. Chambers lived in Wilmington in the mid and late 2000s, often turning heads as a model in local shoots. A move to New York, and then Germany, led her into music, and the European influence is apparent in her style. Chambers' Wilmington performance will be a release show for her upcoming single, "Say It To My Face." With opening act Reid Ferguson, a folk rock/alt-country singer from Charlotte. 8 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show, tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Summer Set

March 30 at The Sandspur: Wilmington indie-rock act Summer Set will play a show in the great outdoors at always-fun Carolina Beach spot The Sandspur. Last fall, the band released a self-titled album of older and newer songs from its 20-plus year history, indie-pop gems like "Center of Attention" and such shimmering ballads as "Coast to Coast." Opening act is mathy Wilmington indie rock outfit Exercise. 7 p.m. March 30, free.

Meltdown 2024

The United Pro Wrestling Association comes to Wilmington March 30.

March 30 at the National Guard Armory: The indie pro wrestling circuit makes a stop in Wilmington when the United Pro Wrestling Association stages number of matchups at this Carolina Beach Road spot. Top of the card will be UPWA Heavyweight Champ Jake Logan defending his title against a wrestler named Hangtyme. 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. bell time. $20, $10 for children.

Movie & Music Fest

March 30 at Belville Riverwalk Park: A variety of hip-hop musicians will perform, and film-related vendors will be on hand at this outdoor concert and festival in Brunswick County. Noon (gates) March 30, free.

Castle Street Maker's Market

March 30 on Castle Street: More than two dozen vendors will be on hand for this monthly market, which focuses on original, handmade goods by Wilmington-based artists, makers and artisans. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 30, free.

Comedy at the Kettle

March 30 at The Brewer's Kettle: Monthly comedy series hosted by two-time Port City's Top Comic finalist Ellie Coleman returns to this Oleander Drive bottle shop. Lineup TBA. 8 p.m. March 30, $5.

Burgwin-Wright White Elephant Yard Sale

The Burgwin-Wright House's annual White Elephant Yard Sale is March 30.

March 30 at the Burgwin-Wright House & Gardens: Antiques, furniture, housewares and more will be up for grabs at the Burgwin-Wright House's annual White Elephant Yard Sale. Hundreds of items, including antiques, glassware, seasonal decor, books, vintage linens and toys will be for sale. Bags and boxes aren't provided, so shoppers are asked to bring their own. Proceeds benefit the upkeep of the downtown house, which bills itself as "Wilmington’s oldest and largest historic site." 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 30, free admission. Members get early access at 7:30 a.m. Cash and credit cards accepted.

SUNDAY

Happy Easter, everyone.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: What to do in Wilmington, NC, for Easter weekend, March 29-31