    All the things Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy Carter made headlines for at the Grammys

    Suzy Byrne
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle
    View photos
    Who runs the world? The Carters: Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and Beyoncé held court at the 2018 Grammys. (Photos: Getty Images)

    Whether it’s positive or negative, Beyoncé and Jay-Z certainly know how to draw attention. Their appearance at Sunday’s Grammy Awards was no different as the musical power pair made the scene with their eldest, Blue Ivy Carter, who, despite being freshly 6, knows how to command attention at a glitzy international event. Just see how she held court, receiving visits — from stars like Alicia Keys — in her front-row seat.)

    The family’s appearance there — like their appearances in general — were obsessed over throughout the night. Here were the things that had people buzzing the most…

    1. Blue Ivy telling her parents to simmer down

    Were they clapping too loud for her liking? No clue. But we loved seeing the famous couple appear to be shushed by their elementary-school kid, no novice to awards shows, as they clapped. “Be cool,” we imagined her first telling Mom, then Dad — and we die. You can only imagine how she’ll be teaching Sir and Rumi how to get in formation at home.


    View photos
    Fact: Blue Ivy Carter is the only one in the world who can get away with shushing Jay-Z and Beyoncé. (Image: Twitter)

    2. Beyoncé’s outfit

    The Lemonade songstress’ fashion sense continues to be inspired by the Black Panther Party. After wearing a beret at Clive Davis’s pre-party, she wore this turtleneck gown and  sculpture hat, both from Nicolas Jebran, for the big show, as well as $6.8 million worth of jewelry and a Judith Leiber clutch in the shape of a black panther. Her makeup artist, Sir John, told People the look “is representative of love and solidarity for her people.”


    3. That hat and those shades though

    There was a lot of funny stuff out there about both.







    4. Blue Ivy’s shoes

    The internet had even more opinions on the little girl’s footwear. She wore silver heels. Yes, heels.

    View photos
    Blue Ivy’s silver heels. (Photos: Getty Images)




    5. This woman’s reaction to seeing Bey and Jay

    We can’t say our reaction would be different if they breezed past us in their best glam, but we love this woman whose jaw dropped when she saw them on their way to Clive Davis’s pre-party. And there was clear recognition from the woman, unlike this infamous subway run-in.

    View photos
    (Photo: Beyoncé via Instagram)


    Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

     