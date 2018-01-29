All the things Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy Carter made headlines for at the Grammys

Who runs the world? The Carters: Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and Beyoncé held court at the 2018 Grammys. (Photos: Getty Images)

Whether it’s positive or negative, Beyoncé and Jay-Z certainly know how to draw attention. Their appearance at Sunday’s Grammy Awards was no different as the musical power pair made the scene with their eldest, Blue Ivy Carter, who, despite being freshly 6, knows how to command attention at a glitzy international event. Just see how she held court, receiving visits — from stars like Alicia Keys — in her front-row seat.)

The family’s appearance there — like their appearances in general — were obsessed over throughout the night. Here were the things that had people buzzing the most…

1. Blue Ivy telling her parents to simmer down

Were they clapping too loud for her liking? No clue. But we loved seeing the famous couple appear to be shushed by their elementary-school kid, no novice to awards shows, as they clapped. “Be cool,” we imagined her first telling Mom, then Dad — and we die. You can only imagine how she’ll be teaching Sir and Rumi how to get in formation at home.





2. Beyoncé’s outfit

The Lemonade songstress’ fashion sense continues to be inspired by the Black Panther Party. After wearing a beret at Clive Davis’s pre-party, she wore this turtleneck gown and sculpture hat, both from Nicolas Jebran, for the big show, as well as $6.8 million worth of jewelry and a Judith Leiber clutch in the shape of a black panther. Her makeup artist, Sir John, told People the look “is representative of love and solidarity for her people.”





3. That hat and those shades though

There was a lot of funny stuff out there about both.

Imagine having to sit there mad as hell because there’s no way you’re telling Beyonce you can’t see over her damn hat pic.twitter.com/WEDXk44Re6 — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 29, 2018





Imagine being the person sitting behind Beyoncé’s hat pic.twitter.com/sBqgyJU3s0 — Jùstin! (@zJustincredible) January 29, 2018





Beyonce showing up late and sitting in the front with her church hat on blocking everybody’s view and needing and extra seat completely unbothered is both a mood and a goal. — Indy ✊ (@msindydee) January 29, 2018





I loved how every time the Grammys tried to get an reaction shot of Beyonce all they could see was hat — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 29, 2018





Beyoncé showed up late, firstly…… and then is sitting front and center with her hat and shades on. and you can’t even say “who does this bitch think she is?” because…. she’s… Beyoncé. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/lhTOH10sFs — . (@DACIAMONET) January 29, 2018





Beyoncé wore sunglasses and never took them off so no one can see her roll her eyes — (@jealousmp4) January 29, 2018





4. Blue Ivy’s shoes

The internet had even more opinions on the little girl’s footwear. She wore silver heels. Yes, heels.

BLUE IVY GOT HER HEELS ON READY TO TAKE OVER THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/KcX0DV2zVI — timo (@whenyoupIayme) January 29, 2018





Blue Ivy did not come to play.. she got her trainer heels on and all #Grammys pic.twitter.com/I2EPVmsfAD — TZA (@Twonesterr) January 29, 2018





If Blue Ivy clicks her heels three times… pic.twitter.com/goH55exm1L — Revenge Of The Nerds (@ReallyDudee_) January 29, 2018





5. This woman’s reaction to seeing Bey and Jay

We can’t say our reaction would be different if they breezed past us in their best glam, but we love this woman whose jaw dropped when she saw them on their way to Clive Davis’s pre-party. And there was clear recognition from the woman, unlike this infamous subway run-in.