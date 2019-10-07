They're Married! Michael Ray and Carly Pearce Tie the Knot in 'Whimsical' Wedding — All the Details

Since their very first date, Michael Ray and Carly Pearce knew they were destined to marry, and destiny arrived on Sunday: The country stars are husband and wife!

Ray, 31, and Pearce, 29, launched their lifetime collaboration on Sunday before about 100 family members and friends on a Nashville-area farm, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“Knowing without a shadow of a doubt that I didn’t settle for something less than truly the person that I think was made for me is something that I am thankful for,” says Pearce, whose No. 1 hit “Every Little Thing” famously chronicled past heartbreak.

“No matter what, I have her in my corner,” Ray adds. “No matter what, she has me in her corner. I tell her, you’re never going to face anything alone. Never will there be anything in life that you don’t look over and I’m standing beside you.”

The wedding took place at Drakewood Farm, about 15 miles north of downtown Nashville. Located on 40 rolling acres, the venue features a 19th-century mansion, three barns and a pavilion.

It all seemed to offer the vibe that Pearce was looking for: “Earthy and whimsical and romantic and elements of country.” Though the couple had hoped for an outdoor wedding, the weather didn’t oblige. All-day rainstorms drove the ceremony into one of the farm’s charming barns.

Ray insisted on waiting until Pearce walked down the aisle to see her for the first time as his bride. She surprised him with an untraditional gown featuring a high neckline, full-length sleeves, and a short pencil skirt cloaked in a full-length piece of sheer lace. “I just wanted a dress that felt very unique to me,” she said of the Samantha Sleeper design.

The couple exchanged vows they’d written themselves during the emotional ceremony, which was officiated by Bill Cody, a country radio DJ and announcer at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. The choice reflects Pearce and Ray’s passion for the Opry. “It just feels special,” said Pearce, “because it’s kind of all-encompassing of country music and the Opry and our story. And his voice is just so sweet.”

The guest list turned out to be short on celebrity names with “Criminal” singer Lindsay Ell perhaps the only recognizable name to most country fans. “We really wanted it just to be about the people that know us as Carly and Michael,” Pearce said.