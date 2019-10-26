They're Married! Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Wed After Whirlwind Engagement — All the Details

Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell and country star Chris Lane didn’t waste any time putting a happily-ever-after chapter on their storybook romance: Less than a year ago, they went public as a couple, began co-habitating in March, got engaged in June, and now just four months later, they’re husband and wife!

The two wed on Friday evening before 160 family members and friends in an indoor “secret garden” ceremony in their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“I’ve just looked forward to the day for quite some time and I’m glad that it’s finally here,” Lane, 34, said. “I feel like I’m the luckiest guy in the world to be marrying her.”

“I feel like the luckiest girl,” said his bride, 29. “We both recognize what we have is special, and we feel very lucky.”

As fast as their courtship was, the couple actually got off to a slow start. Acquaintances since 2015, when they met at a radio event in Austin, Texas, Lane explains he “randomly asked” Bushnell in August 2018 to join a group of friends he was gathering for a Bahamas vacation. In the tropical setting, the two recognized their mutual attraction, but Lane threw up a roadblock. “He talked about how he wanted to be single forever, how he didn’t know if he wanted kids,” Bushnell recalls. “Chris decided to use our entire trip to completely scare me away.”

Bushnell also admits she put up her own walls. “I think I was just very guarded and protecting myself,” she says.

Says Lane: “I think we probably both were just fighting ourselves over the whole thing.”

But after Lane returned to Nashville and Bushnell went home to Los Angeles, he couldn’t get her off his mind. Daily phone calls led to more get-togethers, and the two found themselves falling in love. Last November, they walked the red carpets together for the first time during CMA Awards week in Nashville.

“That was kind of the ‘all right, let’s do this thing and see what happens,’” Lane recalls.

By the first of the year, they both were all in. She pulled up stakes and moved to Nashville, and the couple soon began ring shopping. “I just wanted to get her exactly what she wants,” Lane says of the 3.5-carat emerald-cut diamond that Bushnell selected. “I feel like that’s a practical way to do it. Why not?”

He presented the custom ring to her on June 16 in a surprise proposal at her parents’ home in Portland, Oregon. The moment came with its own soundtrack. Lane had worked for weeks on a song that exactly described his “Big, Big Plans“: “We’re back in her hometown, and I’m down on one knee / I guess she finally figured out I’m gonna ask her to marry me.” The music played on a boombox as Lane lived out the words he’d written.

Bushnell was caught totally off guard. “Truly until I heard the words, ‘I’m going to ask her to marry me,’ that’s really when it all hit me,” she says.