They're callin' again: Paramount Plus renews Frasier reboot for another season

Much to the surprise of most people who have ever watched television, Paramount+’s long-threatened Frasier reboot actually turned out to be pretty good—a surprise not because anyone doubted Frasier Crane himself, but because most other reboots like that had been crummy and because this seemed like an idea that only Kelsey Grammer really wanted. But no, the haters were proven wrong, and now Paramount+ has decided to keep the party going by renewing the new Frasier for a second season (only nine more to go before this Frasier runs as long as the old Frasier).

In a statement shared via press release, Grammer said that Frasier is “a love story” and that he’s “very happy” they’ll be “allowed to continue it.” Jeff Grossman, Paramount+’s Executive Vice President Of Programming, added that the first season featured Grammer making a “triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television” and that the new show “introduced Frasier to a whole new generation.”

That, of course, is partly the literal text of the new show, which sees Frasier moving from Seattle to Boston so he can reconnect with his firefighter son (Jack Cutmore-Scott) and take a new job at Harvard. There, he gets to introduce his trademark snooty wit to a whole new batch of normies—though Peri Gilpin’s Roz did come back for a reunion with her old friend in the finale.

Though the chances of it happening are better now that the show is getting a second season, there’s still no sign of David Hyde Pierce coming back as Frasier’s brother Niles. In December, he explained that he turned down an offer to return to an earlier iteration of the revival (which would’ve been about him and Frasier running a theater) because he didn’t want to get stuck in another sitcom for however long. He also suggested that, given the success of the reboot, they didn’t really need him anyway. We’ll see about that.