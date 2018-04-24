There's only going to be one 'Avengers: Infinity War' post-credit scene

Avengers: Infinity War has just one post-credit scene (Marvel Studios via AP)

The first screening of Avengers: Infinity War took place last night in Los Angeles at the world premiere and people were pretty impressed.

Many critics have praised the film, comparing to the Russo Brothers’ Captain America: Civil War (but “times 20”) and have given their first impressions too.

They have also revealed how many post-credit scenes the latest Marvel movie will include and it is a grand total of one.

In previous movies, like Spider-Man Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther there have been two scenes after the main movie ends. Normally these occur after the main cast and crew credits have played and then after the entire end credits have rolled.

This time the one and only scene will take place at the very end of the credits.

For obvious reasons, details of what occurs in this post-credit clip have been kept under wraps but it can be assured that it won’t include the title of Avengers 4.

The Russos told Yahoo Movies this during our Avengers: Infinity War interview.

“No, no,” Joe Russo said after being asked if the title will be revealed after the end credits of the latest Avengers movie. “It’s going to be quite a long while before people see that title.

“We need people to see this movie, digest this movie, and then we can tell them what the next story is they’re going to see.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in cinemas on April 26

