Then Came the Drama: SurrealEstate S2 E3 Highlight

Plume, a startup founded to offer essential online healthcare services to trans people across the U.S., laid off more than two dozen workers in October, several sources close to the company told TechCrunch. Transphobia is rife within the healthcare industry; it's one reason why transgender patients struggle to access basic care. In the U.S. alone, state lawmakers have introduced close to 150 bills this year to restrict trans healthcare.