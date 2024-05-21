Theatre seeks chief executive from ‘criminal class and/or underclass’ in job advert

A London theatre has suffered a backlash after seeking a chief executive from the “criminal class and/or underclass” in a job advert.

The Camden People’s Theatre, which received £250,000 of taxpayer funding from Arts Council England during the Covid crisis, has attracted anger and mockery on social media over the wording of its job posting for an artistic director and joint chief executive.

The theatre, a charity, says in its advert that it encourages applications from individuals without formal education or who identify as “working-class, benefit class, criminal class and/or underclass”.

The theatre was criticised for 'lumping in' the working class with a reference to criminals

Social media users hit back at the advert, writing on X (formerly Twitter) that the wording was insulting and using “Victorian” terms associated with class.

“Working class being lumped in with criminal class is awful,” wrote one user. Another said it was “offensive to the point of reading like a parody”.

“The classification is reminiscent of Charles Booth’s 19th century poverty maps,” another wrote. Another said “who identifies as ‘criminal class?’ The Krays?”

Conservative MP Neil O’Brien pointed out that taxpayer money was being spent on the £45,000-£50,000 a week chief executive job, and asked “what if...being a criminal is bad?”

The theatre also said that applications from members of the “global majority” would be welcomed, which the organisation said included “people of Black Caribbean, Black African, South Asian, East Asian, South East Asian, Middle Eastern, Arab, Latinx, Jewish, Romany and Irish Traveller heritage”.

Candidates who self-identified as disabled would automatically get an interview if they met the essential criteria, the advert said.

Deaf and LGBTQ+ people were also encouraged to apply, as well as those who are neurodivergent, a term encompassing those with conditions such as autism.

