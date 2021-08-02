The Weeknd says he's 'sober lite' after giving up drugs, except for weed

The Weeknd said he's "sober lite" and explained what that means. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Weekend has made a lifestyle change.

The superstar, whose massive hit "Can't Feel My Face" is about doing cocaine, confirmed rumors he's California sober. During an interview with GQ, the 31-year-old, real name Abel Tesfaye, explained he's given up hard drugs.

"I like sober lite," the Weeknd called sobriety, noting he drinks "occasionally."

"I'm not a heavy drinker, as much as I used to be. The romance of drinking isn't there," he added.

The "Starboy" crooner still smokes weed, but when asked if he does other drugs, he replied, "No."

"Drugs were a crutch. It was me thinking that I needed it. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it," he shared. "And I've spent the last few years realizing that and thanking God that I don't need it. Because for a lot of people, it's hard to shake it. But I knew I didn't want it."

The Weeknd knows what he wants his future to look like, and it doesn't go well with drug-fueled nights.

"I eventually want a family. I know I say I don't, but I know I do. I want children," he added. Although he's sung about not wanting the responsibility that comes with kids, the Weekend admitted that's a bit of a defense mechanism.

"I guess I say it because I like the trajectory of my career. But also I feel like having children would influence me and inspire me more," he revealed.

As for his sexual lyrics, the Grammy winner said will "absolutely" be ready to explain those to his kids.

"I'm prepared for it. At the end of the day, it's my art. And that's who Daddy was," he declared.