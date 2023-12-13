'The Voice' sends home fan-favorite singer a week before the finale and viewers are shocked

Only five would move forward to the finals of The Voice.

Results night on The Voice this week meant trimming nine singers down to five for next week’s finale, and one person in particular who was left out of the top five had viewers in shock and denial.

Monday’s show included solo performances from the remaining nine and then three trios each performing a song from Taylor Swift’s catalog. On Tuesday, after four of the nine were named as finalists based on fan votes from those performances, the remaining five had to battle it out — vocally speaking, of course — for the final spot via the show’s Instant Save option.

The episode also included performances from coaches Niall Horan and John Legend. Horan sang “The Show,” the title track from his new album, with a little help from Legend on piano and backing vocals. Legend performed a song — “What Christmas Means to Me” — from his 2018 holiday album, A Legendary Christmas.

But with time-filler and fluff aside, here’s who made it through, who’s going home and what viewers had to say about it all after Tuesday's The Voice.

The first four

The final nine included Mac Royals (Team Legend), Bias (Team Gwen), Ruby Leigh (Team Reba), Mara Justine (Team Niall), Lila Forde (Team Legend), Huntley (Team Niall), Nina Iris (Team Niall), Jacquie Roar (Team Reba) and Jordan Rainer (Team Reba).

The first four voted through on Tuesday based on fan votes were Lila Forde, Huntley, Ruby Leigh and Mara Justine. That meant the remaining five had to sing for their supper — aka their spot in the final via the Instant Save.

Five for one

The five performers left vying for the final spot included Nini Iris singing “Mad World” by Tears for Fears, Bias singing Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” Jacquie Roar singing Heart’s “Alone,” Jordan Rainer singing Lee Brice’s “I Don’t Dance” and Mac Royals finishing it off with “I Wanna Know” by Joe.

Those performances were followed by live voting, and when that window was closed it was time for host Carson Daly to open the door to the finals — for one person anyway. And that one person was... Jacquie Roar.

Viewer reactions

It’s pretty clear that viewers were upset about one person in particular not making it to the finals, considering the show was trending thanks to her name — Nini Iris. Countless viewers reacting on social media were sad and mad to see her go. Mac Royals also got some love from viewers who think R&B singers need to get more love on The Voice.

Nini should have made it through on #TheVoice — Kelsey (@Nymetsjets5725) December 13, 2023

I’m sorry but Nini and Mac were absolutely robbed, they both deserved a spot in the finale. I’m starting to wonder if America was watching the same show I was. #TheVoice — Darcy Belcher (@darcy_belcher) December 13, 2023

Anyways, Mac & Nini Just let us know when you’re dropping your new music so I can listen asap. 💋#TheVoice — kel⚯͛ (@kelliinicoleexo) December 13, 2023

Nini not making it to the finale is a crime💔#TheVoice — 𝔼𝕞𝕚𝕝𝕚𝕒 Poniatowski (@Stay_Seavey) December 13, 2023

#TheVoice Mac Royals should’ve went to the finals.. I hope he still ends up with a record deal. R&B never wins on this show it seems. — Meme.. 🎀 (@_metimestwo) December 13, 2023

A look ahead

So to recap, next week’s two-part live finale will include Lila Forde, Huntley, Ruby Leigh, Mara Justine and Jacquie Roar. Each contestant will have an opportunity to perform a ballad and an up-tempo song for the coaches and viewers. And after what will no doubt be a star-studded show on Tuesday, one contestant will finally be named The Voice.

The Voice season finale airs Monday 12/18 and Tuesday 12/19 on NBC. And will be available for streaming on Peacock.