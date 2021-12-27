'The View' says it's 'on track' to find Meghan McCain's replacement

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin with guest Rahm Emanuel. (Photo: Getty Images)

The View responded to a new report claiming the show is having a hard time finding Meghan McCain's replacement, insisting they are "on track." McCain was the panel's only conservative voice last season.

On Monday, Politico cited unnamed sources who claim "executives struggle to find a conservative cast member who checks all the right boxes." The show supposedly wants someone who isn't a 2020 election denier, conspiracy theorist or embraced the Jan. 6 riots, but that has credibility with mainstream Republicans. Many Republicans still support former president Donald Trump. As one former The View staffer put it, the show wants "a unicorn" — and longtime co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin want McCain's successor named.

A spokesperson for the show denies there's been a delay in choosing a new co-host, telling Yahoo Entertainment the process is going as planned.

"Our plans are on track as we continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women," the rep said on Monday afternoon. "We look forward to welcoming guest co-hosts for return appearances and introducing new names into the mix in the new year."

McCain departed the daytime political talk show in August after four years, and she has no interest in returning. Now in its 25th season, the show has seen a number of rotating conservative guests since September, including Condoleezza Rice, Gretchen Carlson, S.E. Cupp, Carly Fiorina and Alyssa Farah.

When The View returns from its holiday break in January, rotating conservative pundits will return, like Farah, while Lisa Ling and Bari Weiss will also appear. The latter two don't check the conservative box, though. However, a source emphasizes to Yahoo the show is not struggling to find a permanent Republican cast member.

Hostin admitted in November the Emmy-winning show "really" needs a conservative voice, but not just any conservative voice.

"I also believe it's really important to not have someone on the panel who spreads misinformation, who adheres to the big lies, who is an anti-vaxxer, because I think that's dangerous," she told The Cut.

It remains to be seen who that person will be.