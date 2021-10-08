Drama at 'The View': 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran apologizes for making a joke about Whoopi Goldberg's size

Barbara Corcoran stars on TV's Shark Tank. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

What would have been just another appearance by the stars of Shark Tank on The View Thursday — both are long-running ABC shows — became something else entirely after one of the reality competition's panelists, Barbara Corcoran, made a comment about the size of one of the talk show's co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg.

Corcoran ended up apologizing in a video post on social media: "I just came back from The View and saw my old friend Whoopi. As you well know, she has a phenomenal sense of humor, and I've known Whoopi for years," she told the camera. "I made a joke at Whoopi's expense, which I now realize wasn't funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say, I really am very sorry." She captioned it, "Love ya Whoopi," with a heart emoji.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Goldberg for comment.

Corcoran was sorry for a comment she made while several "sharks" were sitting at the table with their hosts. In a moment of network synergy, they were promoting their upcoming season, which premieres Friday and features Emma Grede, the co-founder and CEO of Good American denim, as a guest panelist. (Significantly, Grede will be the first Black woman to fill the role.)

While they discussed the brand, The View co-host Sunny Hostin cheered it for offering a wide range of sizes.

Goldberg then joked, "Well, I have to try them." She also asked, "Will they fit this COVID [butt]?"

"Yes, they will," Hostin said, as the group laughed good-naturedly.

Co-host Ana Navarro said, "They fit this COVID [butt]!"

Story continues

The laughter was dying down when Corcoran spoke up: "And when you get finished with those jeans, and decide you don't like them, give them to me. I'm gonna make two pairs."

Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Corcoran posed with the casts of their shows when Shark Tank panelists visited The View in April 2016. (Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Goldberg looked unhappy, as Navarro cut in to defend her.

"OK, so now we don't like you," she said. "Wait, wait, wait, Whoopi, can I just tell you something? Both [The View co-host] Sara Haines and [first lady] Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV," while pointing at Corcoran and tearing up her notes for the segment.

In the moment, Corcoran's response was to indignantly say, "That's not true!"

However, she posted the apology for her remarks before noon.

Navarro, meanwhile, tweeted the entire segment, captioning it, "Thanks for stopping by, Sharks. Looking forward to the new season."

Thanks for stopping by, Sharks.

Looking forward to the new season. 🦈 https://t.co/vr8yCennaa — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 7, 2021

The rest of social media wasn't so quick to move on, and most of it seemed to stand with Goldberg and Navarro.

#WhatNotToSayToAWoman



What Barbara Corcoran said to Whoopi Goldberg on today’s episode of #TheView! pic.twitter.com/KOfGUOB3YB — Kemu (@kemu808) October 7, 2021

Ana is that girl! Ride or die and I love her for it! @ananavarro said don’t you come for Whoopi! Barbara Corcoran went too far. #TheView pic.twitter.com/i7vearnC15 — C. Nelson (@Denali99) October 7, 2021

Basically what Barbara Corcoran said to Whoopi on #TheView pic.twitter.com/CUEZxnGw8c — RoMane ³⁰ 🇯🇲🦚 (@thesaintromane) October 7, 2021

Ana is my hero after today! 👏 She don't play with weight jokes, especially when it's about Whoopi #TheView — Angie C. (@Music_Is_Me88) October 7, 2021